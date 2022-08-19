Suspected burglary at Emmer Green petrol station 

A suspected burglary took place at a petrol station in Emmer Green this morning (Friday).

Tesco Express in Buckingham Drive is closed following a police incident at 2.45am.

The scene was attended by officers from Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police, which confirmed they were in the area due to an “ongoing investigation.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “At around 2.45am this morning, we received multiple reports of a burglary at Tesco Express in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, Reading.

“Officers attended and supported colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service who were already on the scene.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “Met officers were in the area as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We have nothing further to add to the statement issued by Thames Valley Police – although we can confirm that no armed officers were involved.”

Reading Buses are unable to serve Peppard Road towards Sonning Common due to the incident and are instead using Hemdean Hill.