Mini driver warned

THE driver of a Mini which was repeatedly left in the car park at the Henley GP surgeries without permission has received a warning from the police.

Staff at Hart and Bell surgeries in York had asked the man several times to move the car as the spaces are designed for disabled, elderly and sick patients who need them. However, he ignored the requests and swore at them.

But after the Henley Standard revealed his selfishness on last week’s front page, he was visited at home by the police and warned not to park there again. The car has not been parked at the surgeries since then. Sarah Moberly, practice manager at Hart Surgery, said Thames Valley Police had contacted her after the story to say they would help.

She said she was pleased that the driver had finally got the message and that the surgery had also received messages of support from patients.

Mrs Moberly said: “The message we want to get across to people is if you’re able to walk from elsewhere, please leave the space for those who need it.”

Louise West, practice manager at Bell Surgery, said: “We would like to thank everyone who walks from home if they are really local or parks in town and walks to the surgery to attend their appointment and we thank our York Road neighbours for being considerate with their parking.

“We would like to encourage anyone who is able to use one of the town car parks to do so and walk to the surgery for their appointment, which will release spaces in the car park for our frail, elderly, disabled and acutely unwell patients.

“We have a small car park that we share with the Hart Surgery so parking is very limited and we rely on patients being considerate and community-spirited.”

In 2017 the surgeries hired a specialist company to enforce parking but scrapped this after seven months due to the number of complaints about unfair tickets.