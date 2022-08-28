Head dental nurse retires after lifetime in profession

A DENTAL nurse has retired after a career in the profession.

Heather Goldswain, 69, began working at Royal House Dental Centre in Station Road, Henley, in 2002.

She had previously spent 10 years in Twyford under the tutelage of Alan Henderson who would later also join Edward Hems at the Henley practice.

Mrs Goldswain, from Wokingham, joined the profession when she was 17 after shadowing a friend who was a dental nurse at work. She then worked in Windsor, Maidenhead, Burnham and Twyford before joining Royal House.

She gained her National Examining Board for Dental Nurses qualification in 2000 and continued with her education to achieve the radiography qualification in 2004.

During her career she worked alongside specialist dentists in endodontics and implants. Mrs Goldswain said: “I have really enjoyed my employment. I have been head nurse at a couple of surgeries and I became Edward Hems’s head nurse when I joined Royal House.”

For the past nine years she has had to spend an increasing amount of time looking after her mother, who has dementia, and had reduced her time at the surgery to one day a week. She will now look after her mother full-time.

On her final day, she and the other staff had champagne in the surgery and then went out for a meal together. Among those present were two faces from her past — Mr Henderson and endodontist Roopi Arora, whom she had not seen for almost a decade.

Mrs Goldswain was presented with a John Lewis voucher.

She said: “I’ll miss all the lovely people I worked with and the patients, a number of whom I’d not seen for 30 years.

“I saw them when they were young and then I looked after their children. ”