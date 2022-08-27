Man donates two medical vehicles for use in Ukraine

A BUSINESSMAN has paid for vital equipment to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Michael Warner, 58, of Queen Street, Henley, donated a “sizeable” sum for two medical evacuation vehicles to be used on the front line in the Donbas region, where the fighting is at its worst.

The second-hand Land Rovers are covered in camouflage and are equipped with tourniquets, pain-

killers, chest seals for bullet wounds and quick-response radios.

They have winches on the front so they can be pulled out if they get stuck in mud.

Henley Pharmacy and the Nettlebed Surgery donated some painkillers and bandages.

Mr Warner, a consultant on offshore wind, was responding to an appeal in the Henley Standard by Liz Ledaca, of Park Road, who has been working with Paul Liczbinski, from Reading, to deliver supplies and vehicles to the Ukrainian border with Poland.

Each year, his company, Centre for Local Content Innovation, donates a large amount to a big cause and he said this one met a number of critieria he felt were important. Mr Warner said: “The first is that it has a direct impact on those fighting in Ukraine. I can go to sleep at night knowing that my donation has saved lives, which I am convinced it will, and is helping to defend European democracy.

“Secondly, it is demand-driven. The equipment being taken has been specifically requested by Ukrainians on the front line in the Donbas region. It’s not made-up things that people have assumed are needed. The medical evacuation vehicles will get the wounded out of the field of battle as soon as possible.

“My third is that it is not to compete. Lots of organisations, including the UN, are trying to procure this type of equipment but this is more in Poland and other frontline states. We are not competing for the vehicles or supplies in the UK.

“We need others to step in with these types of sizable donations. The fundamental reason I put my name out there is in the hope that someone will apply those three tests and see that it is a cause worth helping.

“I hope that, with Ukraine now beginning to push back the Russian invasion, this is a critical time to donate to organisations that can provide urgently needed medical equipment to the frontline.”

Mrs Ledaca and Mr Liczbinski, who were introduced by Henley town councillor David Eggleton, have been raising money for 4x4 vehicles and collecting medical supplies since the spring.

In April Mr Liczbinski and three other former military men drove to Ukraine with medical equipment and tourniquets.

Mrs Ledaca connected with Ukrainian voluntary defender Roman Shulyar through LinkedIn who sent her photos of a campervan that had been repurposed as an ambulance and a soldier using a bicycle to get to the front line. Now he distributes the equipment to the front line. The fundraisers were able to buy their first vehicle, a Toyota 4x4, last month and now Mr Liczbinski and his colleagues are to drive all three vehicles to Poland before flying back.

Mrs Ledaca said: “We’re overwhelmed to be able to be deliver this to Roman, who has been so emotional talking to us on the phone.

“It has taken longer than we thought to have what we needed to go on our first mission but it has been really rewarding to see how people have responded.

“Michael’s donation has been a game-changer and we would have had to wait more months if it wasn’t for him. His donation was like an answer to a prayer.

“When we called Roman to tell him he was so happy. He called his commander who started jumping up and down.

“Their reactions showed just how much they needed this. They have been using a 20-year-old Lada.”

She is appealing for more donations in the hope of providing seven more vehicles.

It costs £1,500 to buy one vehicle and £6,000 to buy one that is fully equipped.

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3tPJVBZ