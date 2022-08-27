Picnicker injured by red kite

A FAMILY were attacked by a red kite while have a picnic next to the river in Henley.

Sam Borrett was with her partner Chris Hayden, two young children and father-in-law when the incident happened in Mill Meadows.

The large bird swooped down and snatched some pizza from Mr Hayden’s hand. He was left with small cuts and scratches on his right shoulder.

Ms Borrett of Noble Road, Henley, said: “It was scary as it came close to my daughter. If it drew my partner’s blood, I would hate to think what it would do to my baby’s skin.

“He only had the crust of his slice of pizza left when it first swooped down and it was able to steal it. It then came down two more times and narrowly missed my one-year-old, which is when we decided to pack up our things and leave.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Donna Crook has spoken to Soha Housing about problems with tenants feeding red kites.

One bird became trapped between her shed and a fence.

Councillor Crook, who lives in Abrahams Road, said: “I heard this noise and went to see what it was and it had got stuck but eventually managed to free itself.

“Soha wrote to all the tenants asking them to stop feeding the birds but many people on this estate still do it. They are quite selfish.

“They like to see them swooping down and you can see who is feeding them by where the birds are circling.

“The kites really shouldn’t be fed as they need carrion, not the food we eat.

“They have now adapted to people feeding them and started taking food from people who are minding their own business but it’s not the birds’ fault, it’s people’s fault for making them think our food is theirs.”