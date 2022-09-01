STATION HOTEL PLAN REJECTED

RESIDENTS are rejoicing after plans for a new hotel in Henley were turned down.

Blocwork wanted to build the five-storey Premier Inn on part of the station car park.

The 115-bedroom hotel would have covered 1,360 sq m, losing 50 of the 249 car parking spaces, although 12 would have been created in their place by removing the coach drop-off point.

But South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has rejected the proposal, which was submitted in December 2020.

Blocwork said the hotel would boost spending in the town’s shops and “maximise value from underused property assets next to the railway”.

The building would provide an “enlivened streetscape” at the railway entrance to Henley and the exterior finishes would “blend with the immediate environment”.

There would also be solar panels on the roof, the car park would be improved and landscaping carried out.

But the council said the design of the building would not be in keeping with the area or aesthetically pleasing.

In particular, the “visual bulk, massing, scale, roof form, height and materials” would not follow the historic character of the town.

It said the plan did not include provision for replacing the mature trees that would be lost.

The council also said that Blocwork had failed to demonstrate how it would meet a 40 per cent reduction in carbon emissions that was a requirement.

Henley Town Council had objected to the plans but says it is not against the idea of a new hotel in principle.

Town and district councillor Ken Arlett said: “The town council met with the agent two or three times to explain what we would like to see.

“What they were proposing you could find anywhere on the side of a motorway and Henley deserves more than that.

“Also, the hotel was probably a storey too high. Three storeys would have been ample. The big issue was parking and we were not happy with the loss of spaces. You’re meant to allow at least one car space for every hotel room and they didn’t do that.

“They were saying they could make up for it by having spaces in Twyford but why would anybody coming to Henley want to park in Twyford?

“If they can overcome those issues, we would fully support it. If they want to sit down with the town council again we would be fine with that. The ball’s in their court.

“It’s unfortunate that it has gone on this long. We were discussing this for more than a year and they didn’t take any notice of anything Henley Town Council wanted.”

Residents of Wyndale Close are relieved that their homes will not be overlooked by hotel rooms.

Joanna Goddard said the hotel would have been a “grey monstrosity”.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled because it was going to be my back garden view. It would have dominated my whole garden.”

Kate Purcell said: “It would have dominated the whole of the skyline and really ruined the characteristics of this lovely historic market town.”

Diana Shand said: “I am absolutely 1,000 per cent pleased. We’ve all been against it — it doesn’t suit Henley at all.”

Geoff Walsh, who campaigned against the hotel, said: “We’re not blind to the fact they could appeal the decision but we’re delighted we’ve been listened to by the district council.”

Residents of Meadow Road also welcomed the council’s decision.

Robert Richardson said: “I don’t want something five storeys high — maybe three maximum to be more in keeping with the other buildings and flats. If they planned something that blends in more with the surroundings, I would think that would be okay.

“As for the car park, issues with parking in this town are the reason we sold our car. There’s no parking anyway, let alone with that hotel, and the roads are from the Victorian times when they were made for horses and

carriages.”

Barbara Head said it was “ridiculous” to have a new hotel when the Imperial Hotel in Station Road had been empty and unused for many years.

“We have a beautiful hotel already, let’s just get it working,” she added.

Millie Johnson, of Station Road, said: “Henley does need a hotel because there’s not much accommodation. I don’t know where else they could put it as it probably would create an issue.”

Geoff Luckett, who chairs the Henley Society, a conservation group, said: “We’re delighted.

“When this application first came out, we polled our members and gave them three options — for the hotel to go ahead as planned; for the hotel to go ahead but with modifications to be better suited to the town; or no hotel at all — and 72 per cent said ‘no hotel’.”

He added: “I suspect there will be an appeal or a modified plan put forward so we will be keeping an eye on that.”