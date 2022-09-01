My disabled son was injured... in hospital

A MOTHER is furious that her severely disabled son was injured while being treated in hospital.

Julie Maxx, 56, said an apology was not enough after she found her son Tyler, 24, with burns on his neck, shoulder and face as well as bruising on both arms while visiting him at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

She claims staff at the Reading hospital showed a lack of care and understanding towards her son, who was born with brain damage, severe learning disabilities and cerebral palsy.

The Royal Berkshire Foundation Trust says it is investigating the “unexplained” injuries. Tyler, who is nicknamed “Tyler smiler” for his infectious grin, was being treated for a snapped titanium rod in his spine when Ms Maxx discovered his injuries on August 12, just over a month after he had been admitted.

Tyler lives in a flat below his mother in Gainsborough Crescent, Henley, and regularly attends the Chiltern Centre, a respite centre for disabled young adults off Greys Road. On July 3 he began suffering nosebleeds and chronic seizures and was experiencing intense pain when he moved.

Ms Maxx, who is her son’s full-time carer, believed he had a chest infection and after a week without any sign of improvement called paramedics who took him to the emergency department at the Royal Berks.

After he underwent blood tests and an X-ray, Ms Maxx was told her son had snapped the rod in his spine and would need to stay in the hospital.

Tyler, who has scoliosis and requires the use of a wheelchair, underwent surgery when he was 12 and had two titanium rods placed in his back.

Ms Maxx said: “I was absolutely mortified because I wasn’t aware that these things could snap. That would explain the agony and why my son was in so much pain.”

She had begun to feel unwell herself and, anxious not to infect her son, left the hospital in the early hours of July 11. She remained at home for the next 11 days with a chest infection.

In the meantime, Tyler was transferred to a bed on the acute medical ward.

Ms Maxx, who has cared for Tyler since birth, claims there was a lack of communication between her and the hospital during this time, so she was often unaware of her son’s condition.

She said: “I wanted the nursing staff to let me know how my son was. How was he eating? Had he been sleeping? Was he comfortable? What was happening next?

“From the bits of conversation that I could get, [I learned] they were all making decisions about my son without even contacting me.

“I was so angry. I’m his mum, full-time carer and appointee. They had to speak to me because Tyler cannot converse with them.

“They were doing their own thing and making decisions about my son.”

The hospital’s spinal team decided that surgery on Tyler was too risky and referred him to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for assessment.

He was moved to the short stay ward and Ms Maxx was able to visit him on July 22.

She said: “He was just beaming, we both were. We hadn’t seen each for two weeks. He was so happy and everybody said they could see it on his face.

“His mood was brilliant because I was there. He looked really sad before I walked in.”

Ms Maxx had to cancel Tyler’s first assessment at the John Radcliffe on August 5 due to a problem with her van and it was rescheduled for a week later.

Tyler was moved to the Castle Ward, where he shared a room with five older men, none of whom was disabled.

During a visit on August 8 with snacks and books, Ms Maxx noticed signs of distress in her son’s behaviour.

Tyler had bitten his hand and shredded two of the Postman Pat books he had been left with. Ms Maxx said: “I know my son. If he does that and bites, he’s not happy about something.

“[It happens] when he’s not getting enough attention, if he’s hurt, if he’s upset or if he’s being ignored. Those are big distress signs to me.

“He looked unkempt, he didn’t look washed or cleaned and his teeth hadn’t been cleaned.

“When I walked in he just looked really sad, like nobody had spoken to him. Then I noticed he had a big bruise between his thumb and forefinger. It didn’t look like a place where they take blood. They normally take it from the top of the hand.”

Following her visit, Ms Maxx complained to the hospital via email.

Her next visit was on the day of Tyler’s rescheduled assessment when she arrived at 7.50am.

She said: “They let me walk right past them and find my son. Nobody stopped me and said, ‘Julie, there has been a bit of an accident’.

“I got there and I put my arm around him and gave him a kiss on the head. Then I thought, ‘What is all that round his neck? All this white stuff’.

“When I pulled the gown down, I could see he had really nasty burns, all bubbled up.”

Tyler had burns from his right shoulder to his chin as well as on his back and face, which had been treated with Sudocrem. There was also bruising on both Tyler’s arms.

Ms Maxx said: “He was in shock. He didn’t smile at me like he normally does. He’d been really happy to see me when I had gone before but there was no smile this time. He must have been in agony.”

She said she was angry when she saw the burns and bruises and shouted, “What has happened to my son” but was not offered an explanation.

Despite his condition, Tyler was still taken to the John Radcliffe by ambulance for assessment.

Nurses there cleaned and dressed the burns and Ms Maxx said one nurse was shocked at the extent of the injuries. The assessment confirmed that surgery would be too dangerous and Tyler was taken back to the Royal Berks.

Ms Maxx said leaving Tyler that evening made her feel like “the worst mother on earth”.

She said: “I hated leaving my son there. Inside I was still full of rage and hurt and I was devastated at what had happened to him.

“I was sitting there just wanting to pick him up and take him home but I had to leave him there on the ward where this had happened.”

Ms Maxx filed a complaint with the hospital and called the police once she got home.

On August 22 she gave a statement to detectives and showed them pictures of Tyler’s injuries.

The police have since confirmed they are not investigating and have referred the issue to the hospital.

Tyler was placed in Sidmouth Ward but has since been transferred to the respiratory ward after testing positive for covid-19 last week.

Ms Maxx said she had spoken to director of nursing Jessica Higson and renal matron Angela Clarke and was confident the hospital was taking her complaint seriously.

She said: “I am absolutely sick to death of disabled people having accidents when they are in other people’s care.

“This is 2022 and the world needs to finally wake up to disabled people. They are still human beings, they’re just wired differently. They still have feelings like the rest of us.

“In the hospital, I feel my son was neglected because they didn’t know how to deal with him. I thought I’d put him somewhere safe.

“I’ve had quite a few apologies from people at the hospital but it’s not enough. They need to learn from this. This is serious.

“It should never have happened and should never ever happen again.”

Sally Moore, head of communications and engagement at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are sorry Tyler sustained these currently unexplained injuries to his neck, shoulder and arm and we are working with our colleagues, including the police and social care, to investigate all the

circumstances.

“Our director of nursing has spoken to Ms Maxx and reassured her that we will continue to work with her to establish what happened.

“We have also assured her that our staff are dedicated to providing the best possible care to our patients and ensuring their families and carers are fully informed and involved in their treatment at all times.

“Our investigation will include a review of the engagement between Ms Maxx and our staff to see if we can make any further improvements.”

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: “At this stage, it has been deemed that no crime has been committed.”