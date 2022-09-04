Town set to compete in Britain in Bloom again from next year

HENLEY could enter the Britain in Bloom competition in 2023 for the first time in four years.

The town won gold in the Thames and Chilterns regional competition in 2019 for the seventh time in eight years but the coronavirus pandemic paused its involvement.

The Henley in Bloom committee was worried about how the town council’s parks services team would cope with the additional pressure of entering.

Vice-chairwoman Kellie Hinton said that having had a “little rest”, Henley could enter next year’s competition for the benefit the town, its residents and visitors.

She said: “For the last three years we have continued to maintain and improve Henley for the enjoyment of our residents primarily, even when we have been disrupted by covid.

“It’s time for people to put their working boots back on. I think entering the competition pulls everyone together as a community. Whether you are a resident or business, it gives everybody a shared focus.

“But it’s still important to go along with how the parks services team feel about entering the competition again.

“We’re trying to build up a bank of volunteers to help offset some of the extra work. We need to start recruiting more and more people so we can set ourselves apart from other towns like Marlow.

“With the effects of covid and the rising cost of living, companies might not be able to sponsor something but they might be able to give a couple of their staff for a few hours to help out.”

Councillor Hinton said Henley in Bloom focused on more than just planting around the town and forged relationships with schools for example.

She said: “Children’s education is an important part of Bloom, which is why we help with funding and expertise.

“When funding for schools is cut, stuff like gardening and music are always the first to go and that’s where I think Bloom can pick it up.

“Four or five years ago we organised for every child to see Bee Movie and Honeys of Henley came to do a talk and handed out seeds for pollinators.”

Cllr Hinton said the small garden at the top of Gravel Hill and West Street had been improved recently and the new adventure golf course in Mill Meadows had proved to be popular.

She said: “Gravel Hill looks fantastic now and with the adventure golf we have been making waves in Henley so why shouldn’t we show it off?

“People come to Henley to see all the beautiful things there are and we want them to come here to spend their money and to support the local economy.”

Meanwhile, the celebration beds in Mill Meadows have been redesigned to make them more sustainable and cost-effective to maintain.

The parks services team has planted a tree in the centre and reduced the planting area with new turf. Planting will be of seasonal interest and provide colour and texture.

Elsewhere, some of the grass at Makins recreation ground is now higher than the hedge. A request was made for the chain mail fence to be replaced but the area is being assessed to see if the hedges grow back sufficiently this year.

If there is not sufficient growth, the fence will be reinstated.

A dead tree in the area will be removed next month.

A meeting of the committee heard that South Oxfordshire District Council had approved funding to replace two failed trees in King’s Road car park and another one in Greys Road car park.

The committee agreed to spend £1,500 on replacing a failed tree outside funeral directors Tomalin & Son in Reading Road with a flowering cherry in a planter with a plaque to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

All schools in Henley will be contacted this month and advised that the project for the forthcoming year should be “planting for climate emergency” and that they can request funding.

A pamphlet showing all the wildflowers at the churchyard at Holy Trinity Church could be printed and made available from the information centre at the town hall.