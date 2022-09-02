Sister walks 190 miles for charity

A WOMAN is to walk 190 miles to raise money for a mental health charity in memory of her brother.

Emma Payne, 34, of Blackmore Lane, Sonning Common, is to take on the Coast to Coast Path, starting tomorrow (Saturday).

She will walk from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire and hopes to finish by Thursday, September 18

Ms Payne, a professional ceramicist, is auctioning ceramic objects from her studio on her Instagram account instead of asking for sponsorship.

She said: “I’ve done lots of fundraising in the past and I’m always asking family and friends for sponsorship so I don’t want to keep asking for donations.

“I’m walking for 14 days so I’m going to post 14 objects. One might be a set of six bowls and the next might be a vase. People can message me on Instagram and it will go to whoever bids the highest.”

All the money she raises will go to Campaign Against Living Miserably in memory of her brother Adam, who took his own life in October 2018, aged 36.

Ms Payne will be joined on the walk by a friend from Los Angeles and hopes they can cover 14 miles a day walking across the Lake District and Peak District.

She said: “I’m a bit worried that my friend and I might get bored of each other but we’re both really excited about it.”

Ms Payne has been preparing for the challenge by walking 10 to 15 miles every weekend in addition to shorter daily walks with her Jack Russell-Beagle cross, Jaffa, who will join her for the last few days.

As well as raising money, she hopes to encourage debate about mental health.

Ms Payne said: “I want people talking about it. It might encourage people to say, ‘I’m not okay’ and open up about it.”

In 2019, she and about 60 of her family and Mr Payne’s friends ran half marathons in London and Oxford and raised nearly £8,000 for a number of charities, including Mind and the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard.

To follow Ms Payne’s walk and to see the auction items, follow her Instagram page @emmalouisepayne

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/ajp2022