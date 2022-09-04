Neighbours divided over plan for large ‘eco house’

NEIGHBOURS are divided on plans to build an “eco house” on a tennis court in a secluded Henley street.

Colin Cooper has applied for planning permission for the five-bedroom detached property in the grounds of a house in Parkside.

He says by putting it on the tarmac court it would split the remaining garden into two, giving each property a 0.75 hectare garden.

In his application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, Mr Cooper says: “The boundary between the two parts would be along the line of an old boundary that existed before Parkside was built. Large yew hedges still exist and these would make up part of the new boundary.

“The remainder would be demarcated with a new low wall towards the front, using old and reclaimed brick to match existing walls, and a wooden fence at the rear, matching the current rear garden fence. The current car and pedestrian gates at the front would be combined into a single entrance with a new driveway joining the current one at this point.

“Both divided new plots are still larger than other plots in Parkside so would retain the spatial aspect of large houses in substantial gardens.”

He says the new house would not be visible from any other property in Parkside.

Mr Cooper adds: “We hope that the new house will be an example for new homes in Henley, responding fully to the declared climate emergency. We want it to be a comfortable, sustainable eco luxury home.”

Neighbour Ian Reynolds, who has objected, says: “One of the restrictive covenants imposed upon all properties is not to use the property other than as single private dwelling house. If the proposal is permitted, this would be a breach of the covenant and would affect the amenity enjoyed by all residents. In my view, an additional dwelling would be contrary to the intention of the original developer and planning authority to create a low-density, high-quality residential development.

“The design of the building and proposed material pallet is not typical of the area, which comprises traditional structures of brick, flint, stone embellishments and clay tiles.

“The proposal is not compatible with Friar Park and conservation setting and important entrance to the town. Tones of grey render and timber cladding, flat and metal-clad mono pitched roofs are not typical of the area and, for that matter, any part of the town.

“The proposal does not remotely mimic the vernacular and would be more suitably sited upon an industrial estate or a farmyard in the hills. The open space created by the removal of the tennis court is totally inadequate to accommodate a house of the size proposed. The surrounding area comprises mature trees, vegetation and hedges together with a high brick wall, all of which swamp the site, resulting in a confined location for a large house.”

Terry Bingham, who owns the neighbouring land, which includes the vehicle and pedestrian access road to the site, say he won’t agree to any changes to land, entrance or access road under his ownership.

But residents John and Adrienne McCormick say: “We regard this as garden infill, which seems to be quite common in Henley. The garden plot is generous enough to accommodate two properties with good size gardens and we are pleased to see that this application takes into account the requirement to avoid damage to any tree preservation order trees and their roots.”

“The design and position of the new house would have minimal effect on Parkside.”