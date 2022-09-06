Plaque installed to explain puddingstone

A INFORMATION board has been installed to explain Henley’s ancient puddingstone.

Made of naturally compressed pebbles, sand and clay, puddingstones date back to the Ice Age. The name comes from their appearance, which is similar to a fruit cake.

The Henley example is in Gravel Hill and the information board has been placed nearby on the West Street side of the grass verge.

It provides a brief geological background to the puddingstone and its significance.

Viv Greenwood, a member of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, oversaw the design and wording on the A2-sized board.

She said: “When the town council’s parks department restored this garden, I thought it was a nice time to show the stone for what it is because it’s a nice part of history. It’s such an interesting part of our heritage and it’s great for our tourist industry.”

Parks staff attended the unveiling along with Deputy Mayor Donna Crook and fellow councillors David Eggleton and Kellie Hinton.

Councillor Eggleton said: “A big thank you to Viv for all the hard work and research.

Councillor Crook said: “This is bringing history to life. People will now know what it is whereas before they might just have thought it was a piece of concrete.”

This will be the seventh history information board in the town. Others honour Humphrey Gainsborough, an engineer and inventor, the Makins family, Henley Bridge, the obelisk, Jan Siberechts’ 1698 painting of Henley seen from Wargrave Road and the Chantry House.

The next one will be set up in front of the Relais Henley, formerly the Red Lion Hotel, in Hart Street.