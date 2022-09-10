River parade promises colourful spectacle

MORE than 30 boats and 20 paddleboarders have signed up to take part in the first designated illuminated boat parade in Henley later this month.

The evening event on September 24 is open to boats of all ages and sizes and their owners are encouraged to decorate their vessels and themselves with lights.

Participants will meet at Fawley Meadows before making their way to Henley Bridge and back twice before some moor at Leander Club.

Riverfront houses will be lit up in multiple colours along the route between Phyllis Court Club and the Relais Henley hotel. Organiser Chris Taylor carried out a trial of lighting up a few houses in Wharfe Lane as part of the preparations.

He said: “We only lit up three houses to get an idea of the scale and because we wanted to make sure it will look good. There will be between 20 and 25 houses lit on the night.

“We’ve got more than 30 full-size boats signed up so far, so it will be quite a long procession, as well as about 20 paddleboarders wearing illuminated outfits.” The entrants include a Ghostbusters-themed boat and a pirate ghost ship as well as barges, smaller boats and kayaks.

Mr Taylor said: “People make a fantastic effort but it’s not about how much you spend. Just turn up with a string of fairy lights and that’s enough. What’s magical is seeing all the lights reflected on the water.”

Spectators will be able to watch the flotilla from New Street and the towpath on the Berkshire bank outside Leander Club, where the judges will be based.

They are encouraged to be ready by 7.20pm as the parade will start 10 minutes later. It will finish at about 8.30pm and be followed by prize-giving, entertainment and food and drink inside Leander, which will be open to the public from 7pm.

Mr Taylor said the timing of the parade had been chosen to ensure that it would be dark but still early enough for children to see the spectacle.

It had to be held before the end of this month, when many owners put their boats in store for the winter.

He said: “We didn’t want to make it too late because it is a great spectacle for kids.

“It’s a nice family event and we’re hoping it will attract a fun crowd.

“We’re encouraging spectators to come illuminated too. There will be a prize for the best one.”

The prizegiving ceremony will start at 9pm. Engraved silver salvers will be awarded to best in parade, best lit spectator, best musical theme, best fancy dress on board, best unpowered craft, and runner-up. Every entrant will receive a silver plaque for their boat.

The event is free to view. Boat entries cost £30, of which £5 covers the mooring fee and the remaining £25 will go to the Rivertime Boat Trust and the Leander Trust.

All the costs of the event are being borne by the organisers.

The parade was previously held for five years in Cookham, where Mr Taylor lived before moving to Henley. It began with just a few boats and grew in size each year. At the last event in 2019, almost 700 people came to watch.

The organisers hope that the Henley parade will become an annual event.

There are still spaces available to enter. For

more information, visit www.illuminatedparade.com