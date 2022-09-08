Produce tent back at show with motocross

THE Henley Farm & Country Show takes place tomorrow (Saturday).

The event at the Henley Showground in Marlow Road, will include the produce tent, which was absent last year due to the covid-19 safety restrictions.

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “The show is the second oldest event in Henley and the management team, trustees and volunteers feel so passionately about it and we want to make sure it continues at a time when many one-day shows have fallen by the wayside following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The show is the flagship event for the farming community in the Henley area and is a time for them to come together after the harvest and also for them to educate the public about farming.”

There will be no showjumping as the ground is too hard following this summer’s extreme hot weather and no poultry due to the restrictions imposed following an avian flu outbreak.

The main attraction will be motocross display the Bolddog Lings who will “fly” 40ft through the air as they perform a series of stunts on motorcycles.

Other attractions include a companion dog show, sheep show, classic car and vintage tractors, giant tortoises, livestock, a shopping area and food and drink.

The gates will open at 8.30am and the show closes at 6pm. There will be a free car park adjacent to the showground and free buses will run from outside Boots in Bell Street, Henley, from 9am to 5.30pm.

Entry costs £15 for adults (concessions £10), children under the age of 16 go free if accompanied by an adult.

Well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome to attend. For more information, visit

www.thehenleyshow.co.uk