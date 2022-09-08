Cycling friends to ride length of Britain for palliative care hub

TWO men from Ewelme will set off on a 980-mile charity cycle ride tomorrow (Saturday).

Paul Humphrey, 62, and Tim Wilson, 60, are raising money for Sue Ryder’s South Oxfordshire palliative care hub by taking part in the Ride Across Britain challenge.

This is a nine-day journey from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland in which about 900 riders will take part.

The two men have been preparing for the event for more than a year, cycling four times per week and building up their endurance.

Mr Humphrey, who worked in the pharmaceuticals industry before retiring in May, said: “During lockdown, a group of us in the village began cycling daily. It gave us the freedom and the time to do it.

“We thought this would be something to challenge us and it’s something more adventurous.

“We both enjoy cycling but this is by far the biggest challenge we’ve done. Each day of the event we’ll be cycling 100 miles at least.

“During training we can easily cover that distance in one go but doing it nine times in a row is going to be a very different story.

“I’m apprehensive. You just have to wonder whether you’ve done enough training and covered enough miles and will our bodies hold up.

“We have no idea how our bodies will respond but it’s exciting too because we are cycling from one end of the country to the other and that will be a huge achievement if we can do it.”

He said that living by the Chilterns meant they could train on hills which had been good preparation for the challenge.

The men, who are both married with grown-up children, met more than 20 years ago when they were next-door neighbours. Mr Wilson is a doctor.

As they live close to the care hub in Wallingford, they saw the charity as a good fit. Mr Humphrey said: “We wanted to pick a cause that was local to us and something which people could identify with.

“Sue Ryder has touched many people’s hearts, including people we know, and provides a very valuable service to the community. We’re delighted to be supporting them in this way.” Megan Bentley, community fundraiser at the charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Paul and Tim for choosing to take on this impressive challenge to support us.

“As a charity, we’re reliant on generous supporters donating and fundraising, which helps us to be there when it matters for people going through the most difficult times of their lives.

“Good luck, Paul and Tim, we’re behind you both all the way.”

The pair hope to raise £4,000. To donate, visit justgiving.com/

fundraising/Paul-Tim or justgiving.

com/fundraising/Doctortimwilson