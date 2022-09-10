Health centre’s 50th birthday party

ABOUT 200 people attended a celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of Sonning Common health centre.

Doctors, former and current staff and patients came together on Saturday for the event at the centre in Wood Lane.

It was due to be held in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The party was organised by practice manager Sue Abbott, the centre’s “health champion” Sue Litchfield and Dr Kim Emmerson.

A special fruit cake in the shape of the number 50 was made by Dr Emmerson and cupcakes had been decorated with the faces of almost all the partners at the practice over the five decades.

Some guests gave donations for the cupcakes which raised £124 for the Middle Eastern Fusion food truck, which donates all its profits to the No5 Young People’s Counselling Service in Reading.

Andrew Burnett, from Peppard, who was a partner from 1985 to 2017, when he retired, said: “Even though I left a few years ago, I still know a lot of the staff here. They are more friends than

colleagues.

“Things have changed a lot since I first started. We used to do a lot more home calls as well as home deliveries of babies. That has stopped now.” There were children’s activities, a display about the centre’s history and stalls from groups such as the Green Gym, Health Walks, Active Leaders and Shedquarters.

The Fish Volunteer Centre, which provides support and transport for residents of Sonning Common, had a stall.

Rita Hadgkiss, from the charity, said: “We help the centre by driving patients, often the elderly, to medical appointments. We also do house calls and give a bit of company to those who are isolated in the community.

“We are very lucky in Sonning Common to have such an amazing surgery and facilities and I think the turnout today is a way people are showing their appreciation.”

John Curley, from Lower Caversham, and Chris Edwards from Caversham Park, ran a stall for Rotherfield Walking Football Club.

Mr Curley said: “We are not all about football. It is more about blokes being in a group and having that camaraderie. There is a huge link between physical and mental health and us guys just need to get off our backsides and get moving.”

The group trains on Thursday morning at Bishopswood sports ground in Gallowstree Common and on Monday evenings at Highdown School in Emmer Green.

Penny Snowden, the founder of Active Leaders, ran a series of games, including skipping, a wall sit challenge and a competition to see how many chickpeas you could transfer from one cup to another using a grabber in 30 seconds.

She has been running the Healthy Challenge Championship of sports activities for about 250 children over the summer.

Ms Snowden said: “There are so many children in this area and it is so important that they stay fit as well as the older generation.

“If you make exercise fun and engaging then it is no longer a chore. It can also show them really core leadership skills.”

Vicky Mynott and David Whitehead ran a stall on behalf of the centre’s patient participation group.

The group helps with communication between GPs and patients and also holds online information talks on different issues.

The stall highlighted some of the talks given over the last year on

subjects including prostate cancer, diabetes and long covid.

Ms Mynott, who chairs the group, said: “It is great to see so many people in attendance and I think it shows how well thought of the centre is. This has been a long time in the making with all the delays but it was all worth it.”

Chris Brook and Adam Negus ran a stall for Sonning Common community first responders and gave CPR demonstrations on a plastic dummy.

The group assists South Central Ambulance Service with 999 calls.

Since being set up in 2008, the responders have attended 2,097 emergency calls in the Sonning Common area.

Dr Emmerson said: “We’re really pleased — it was a great success. It was really nice to have a community event to bring everyone together and catch up, particularly after the tough time for everybody during covid.

“Previous staff were reminiscing about how the practice has changed and were meeting the newer staff.

“I’m relieved it was finally able to happen. The biggest worry was the rain but we only got a couple of drops.

“We’ve had a lot of letters and emails from patients and previous staff to say how lovely it was to get together.”