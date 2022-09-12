Miniature gas power plant in countryside approved

A NEW miniature power plant near Goring will help tackle the climate crisis, according to the company behind it.

Balance Power Projects has won an appeal to build the gas-fired facility on disused farmland to the west of Wallingford Road.

This is despite opposition from Goring and South Stoke parish councils, which claimed the environmental benefits didn’t justify the visual impact on the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Scores of residents objected, saying there would be no specific benefit to them and the plant would be “unsightly” and have a negative impact on them from lighting, noise, emissions and traffic.

The “transitional hybrid energy project” will comprise four large gas generators, each with a 7m chimney, which will create energy to cover periods when solar, tidal or wind farms aren’t contributing to the National Grid due to weather conditions.

The plant will be next to Thames Water’s sewage processing plant with access off a new track off the main road, next to the Hildred family’s pick-your-own farm. It will have a lifespan of 25 years.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, refused to grant planning permission, saying the development would encroach on the countryside and result in “unacceptable harm” on the rural character of the setting.

But planning inspector Helen Davies didn’t think the proposal constituted major development in the context of other buildings on the 0.42-hectare site and said the plant would be well screened.

She said: “The main body of the site is a modest portion of a larger agricultural field. It is bounded on two sides by existing trees, where it borders a large agricultural building and the sewage works.

“The proposal would add additional built form into the landscape but the area would be relatively small. The main body of the site would occupy an area a lot smaller than the sewage works and similar to the area of the large agricultural building and yard as well as to an electricity substation. The rest of the field would remain open.

“In this context, the proposal would not introduce built form into an otherwise undeveloped area and would not appear as an unacceptable encroachment into the open countryside.

“The height of the proposed buildings would be relatively modest but would be higher than those at the sewage works. A combination of lowered ground level and the creation of bunds would provide screening for the lower sections of the buildings, leaving only a modest amount above the bunds.

“Four flues on top of buildings would add extra height and are likely to be the most visible element of the proposal. Despite this, the mass of the flues, particularly when viewed from two of the sides, would be relatively small.”

The existing trees and agricultural building would provide “significant and immediate” screening on two sides. Ms Davies said: “A mix of native planting in a deep strip across the bunds would provide screening on the other two sides.

“The development would be modest in scale and would include significant mitigatory screening. I conclude that the proposed development would not be out of keeping with the character and appearance of the area. The proposal is not ‘major development’ in the AONB.”

Balance, from Merseyside, said the plant will take a year to build and once it is operational will generate seven megawatts of power in peak periods, enough to power about 5,000 houses.

In a statement, the company said: “The project will provide economic and social benefits through construction employment and increased investment in the local economy.

“A good and reliable supply of energy is essential for a strong economy and economic growth. By contributing to a reliable supply of energy, the development will also contribute toward long-term economic growth and associated employment.

“The impacts of the development associated with emissions and air pollution were assessed in relation to the air quality objectives set to protect human health and sensitive ecosystems. This assessment showed that the project will not lead to any exceedances of the air quality objectives and that total concentrations will remain well below the thresholds.

“In terms of impact on infrastructure, the highest flow of traffic to the site is predicted in the first six weeks of construction and after that the traffic averages out at around two lorries per day for the rest of the construction period. Once the development is operational, it will generate very little traffic.

“Although the land use of the site will change during the 25 years it is in operation, the project will have a positive impact on the surrounding area through the planting of new trees and shrubs which will screen the development visually and provide biodiversity net gains.

“Following the decommissioning of the site, it will be restored to its former use and condition.

“Pressures on farmers are increasing, particularly with changes to subsidies and with energy costs at an all-time high. Finding new ways to use land alongside traditional farming practices is, therefore, necessary, both in terms of securing income long-term and tackling the climate crisis.”

Goring Parish Council had argued that the plant would go against its neighbourhood plan and could set a precedent for further development.

It said the proposal would also go against the district council’s declaration of a climate emergency, in which it vowed to act to reduce carbon emissions, and it would be better to just build a series of batteries and no generator.

It said: “To provide a facility in a protected area that is a great distance from the locations of need makes no sense. There are better options and more suitable locations.”

The Campaign to Protect Rural England also objected. The district council’s air quality, countryside and environmental health officers had raised no objections, nor did Oxfordshire County Council as the highways authority.