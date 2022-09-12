Brakspear appoints two staff in managed pubs division

BRAKSPEAR has appointed two senior staff to help run its managed pubs.

James White will be operations manager and Ken Umasanthiram head of food at the Henley pub company.

Mr White will be responsible for five of Brakspear’s 10 “Honeycomb Houses”, which include the Bull on Bell Street in Henley.

He has worked in hospitality for many years, initially in his native New Zealand before moving to the UK five years ago.

Mr White said: “Honeycomb Houses is an exceptional group of pubs, run by exceptional general managers and teams.

“I see a big opportunity to develop our teams further and create a culture of excellence, delivering the highest service standards to our guests, which will give us the edge over our competitors.”

Mr Umasanthiram will work with the chefs and general managers at each pub and the Honeycomb Houses marketing manager. He has worked across the hospitality sector, including in senior roles at the Bill’s restaurant chain, and was personal chef to Kaiser Chiefs.

Mr Umasanthiram said: “We have hugely talented head chefs and general managers within the business and I’ll be working closely with them to ensure we’re serving delicious, beautifully presented dishes. I want to give our chefs the best ingredients and the best chance of serving consistently amazing food.”

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies, said: “We’re delighted to welcome James and Ken, whose skills and industry experience will be an enormous asset.

“Like all operators, we are facing a raft of challenges from team shortages to supply chain issues and spiralling energy costs.

“We believe, though, that the Honeycomb Houses ethos of ‘Our House, Your Home’, is creating a culture among our teams where they are focused on delivering high standards, happy in their work and loyal to their pub. We will continue to build on this and are confident it will stand us in good stead.”