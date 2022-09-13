Crowd gathered for ceremony to proclaim King Charles III

ABOUT 200 people gathered in Henley market place on Sunday to hear the proclamation of accession.

Mayor Michelle Thomas read the proclamation to mark the passing of the throne to King Charles III in a ceremony repeated across the country at 2pm.

Dressed in her ceremonial clothes, she was joined on the steps of the town hall by Father Jeremy Tayler, rector of St Mary’s Church, town clerk Sheridan Jacklin Edward, Oxfordshire deputy lieutenant Cynthia Hall and town sergeant James Churchill-Coleman carrying the town mace.

Also present were town councillors and a number of former mayors spanning more than 40 years.

Before reading the proclamation, Councillor Thomas gave a speech paying tribute to the Queen, who died on Thursday last week.

She said: “We remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

“But the basis on which our monarchy is built has ensured that through the centuries the crown has passed in an unbroken line of succession. Today’s ceremony marks the formal proclamation to the people of Henley of our new king’s reign.

“The proclamation of the sovereign is a very old tradition which has in fact spanned many centuries. The ceremony does not create a new king, it is simply an announcement of accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch.

“In an age where modern methods of communication convey news around the globe in an instant, the proclamation is no longer how people learn for the first time that they have a new monarch.

“Today is one of the first occasions when communities have an opportunity to come together and reflect on a moment in our nation’s history when the reign of our longest-serving monarch came to an end and our new sovereign succeeded.”

The Mayor then read the proclamation, which finished with a declaration of “God Save the King.” This was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem led by a group of musicians from Henley Music School.

Father Jeremy said: “This is a wonderfully old tradition and seeing everyone gathered in the town square made me realise how important it was for people to come together.

“It is important that we are not just remembering the Queen but also thinking of Charles. He has the heavy burden of becoming King but he is also a grieving son. He needs our support now more than ever.”

Mr Jacklin Edward said: “The proclamation was a great success and we were very grateful to all those who attended, especially members of the public, for making it a fitting way to mark the start of the King’s reign.

“In particular. we’d like to thank those who gave their time free of charge to help make it happen, especially Hugh Legh, of HDL, for arranging the PA system, and Laura Reineke, director of Henley Music School, for arranging a band to lead the National Anthem.”

The former mayors present included Julian Brooks, Martin Akehurst, David Smewing, Jeni and Barry Wood, Ken Arlett, Lorraine Hillier and Noel Snell, who was mayor in 1980.

Kellie Hinton, another former mayor, represented South Oxfordshire District Council as its vice- chair.

Mrs Wood, 76, who was mayor in 2010/2011, said: “I thought it went really well and I am glad so many former mayors were in attendance.

“We obviously didn’t have much notice and many probably had weekend plans set, so I am really pleased how many managed to make it.”

Mr Wood 78, who held the position in 2005/2006, said: “It was a highly successful event and the crowd were great and really

participated.

“I think there was a realisation that this was a once-in-a-lifetime event. It was a fitting tribute to a great monarch. I thought the Mayor did extremely well and gave a very good and sensitive speech.”

Loraine Hillier, who was mayor in 2015/2016, said: “The whole thing was marvellous and it was a wonderful historic occasion.

“There were more people than I expected and it was quite emotional actually.

“I will l really miss the Queen and I’m planning to go up to London for her funeral.”

Also present was Supt Rebecca Mears, Aylesbury Vale Area Commander for Thames Valley Police.

After the ceremony, the Mayor placed ceremonial purple flowers beside a picture of the Queen on the left-hand side of the steps.

Many members of the crowd then came forward to do the same.