Show crowd observes minute’s silence for Queen

HUNDREDS of people paid tribute to the Queen at this year’s Henley Farm & Country Show.

A minute’s silence was observed by spectators and participants in Saturday’s event as a mark of the respect for Her Majesty, who died two days before, aged 96.

They then sang the National Anthem with the words “God save the King” following the accession of Charles III, the Queen’s eldest son. A Union flag was attached to a pole for everyone in the crowd to see.

Lady McAlpine, a patron of the show and president of the Henley and District Agricultural Association, which organises it, gave a speech over the tannoy.

She said: “I truly believe Her Majesty would have liked us to do this rather than sitting at home feeling sad and miserable but I do believe we should show respect.”

Most of the show staff were dressed in black and wore black armbands.

The event took place as normal at the Greenlands Farm, off Marlow Road, but the attendance was down on previous years due to the Queen’s passing, the covid pandemic hangover and the lack of some of the usual attractions.

There was no showjumping as the ground was too hard following the hot summer and no poultry due to the restrictions imposed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs following a nationwide avian flu outbreak.

However, there was still plenty of the livestock for the visitors to see, including cattle, sheep and heavy horses as well as a companion dog show.

In the main arena, the attractions included a grand parade of animals, parades of classic cars and vintage tractors, a Concours d’Elegance parade and spectacular performance by the Bolddog Lings motocross display team.

There were many stalls around the showground as well as a small arena with giant tortoises which people could touch, a racecourse for ducks and ferrets, owls, a sheep show, fairground rides and games and food and drink outlets with straw bales for people to sit on.

This year also saw the return of the popular produce tent, where there were books of condolence for people to write messages for the Queen.

These were placed beside a purple crown and a trophy filled with red, white and blue flowers. By the end of the show, all the books had been filled.

Barbara Baxendale, from Sonning Common, said: “It’s wonderful that they’ve done this and given a place for everyone to write their feelings. I wrote, ‘Thank you for being the heart and soul of this country. You have done so much and we will miss you.”

Among the winners was a knitted Queen holding purple flowers with two corgis alongside, which had been made at the time of the her platinum jubilee.

Another winner was a white cake decorated with the Union flag on top, black icing around the bottom and “1926-2022” written in black icing.

The best in show winner in the flower section was a bouquet of red, white and blue flowers with small Union flags within it.

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “We have books of condolence around the field and we have these armbands on because it was vital that we did all we could to pay our respects to Her Majesty the Queen.”

A full report, more pictures and all the results will be published in this week’s Henley Standard.