Funeral to be shown on big screen at town hall

THE state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a giant TV screen in the centre of Henley on Monday.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday last week, aged 96.

The funeral will mark the last of 12 days of national mourning for the Queen, who was the country’s longest serving monarch and celebrated her platinum jubilee this year.

The town council has organised the 46 sq m screen to be set up outside the town hall in Market Place and to show the BBC’s live coverage of the ceremony in London and Windsor from 9am to 5pm.

The council is inviting residents to bring chairs to sit on while watching.

Mayor Michelle Thomas, who will be there with other town councillors, said: “This allows people such as our staff to share in this historic moment rather than working. I believe it is the right thing to do. While I know that some people do not celebrate the royal family, I think it is important to show respect.”

The country is expected to grind to a halt on Monday, which the new King Charles III has declared a special bank holiday for the occasion of his mother’s funeral.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey where the service will take place from 11am.

Following the ceremony, the coffin will travel in procession to Wellington Arch from where it will be taken to Windsor. There, the state hearse will go in procession through the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the committal service will take place.

The event will be attended by world leaders and dignitaries as well as most members of the royal family.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in London for the day and millions more around the world will watch the proceedings on television.

In Henley, the town hall and information centre will be closed, as will the adventure golf course in Mill Meadows. Most shops and other businesses will also be closed for the day, including Waitrose in Bell Street and the Tesco store off Reading Road.

South Oxfordshire District Council has said there will be no waste collections on Monday, meaning everyone’s bins will be emptied a day later than scheduled next week.

On Sunday, St Mary’s Church in Henley will hold a service of commemoration at 4pm with the rector Father Jeremy Tayler leading prayers and delivering a sermon.

At 8pm, residents of Goring and Streatley will form a line stretching the whole length of the two village high streets and observe a minute’s silence.

Other churches in Henley and surrounding villages have opened their doors to the public over the past week in order for people to share their grief at the loss of the Queen.

Many have opened books of condolence, as have parish councils in village halls, where Union flags have been lowered to half-mast.

Parish councils have postponed all meetings and visitors to village fetes and shows have observed minutes of silence.

Some businesses in Henley placed black ribbon in their windows and others created special displays commemorating the Queen.

On Sunday, the proclamation of accession was read in Henley and Goring to mark the passing of the throne to King Charles III.

Both readings finished with renditions of the National Anthem, with many people singing “God Save the King” for the first time.

Prayers were said for the new King during commemorative services at Christ Church and Holy Trinity Church in Henley.

For many, the Queen was the only monarch they had ever known. She acceded to the throne in 1952, marking the start of a 70-year reign.

In June, there were street parties held across the areas to mark her jubilee.