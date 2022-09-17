Slipway set to finally re-open next spring

A SLIPWAY in Henley is due to finally re-open next spring after more than two years of wrangling.

A pontoon which blocks access to the River Thames from the slipway at the bottom of Friday Street will be removed in April.

The pontoon is owned by Sorbon Estates, which filled in the slipway with concrete without permission in the summer of 2020 to create two parking spaces.

In December Henley Town Council had the slipway reinstated after failing to persuade the company to carry out the work and sent it the bill, understood to be about £6,000.

But access to the river remained blocked by the pontoon.

Now that is to be removed after the Environment Agency finally took action following pressure from the council, the Henley Society and the River Thames Society.

A spokesman from the Environment Agency said: “Staff have met the owners of the pontoon adjacent to the slipway. They have discussed measures that need to be taken to enhance river access for members of the public.”

Geoff Luckett, who chairs the Henley Society, said: “It’s important that the pontoon is removed for the benefit of Henley residents and visitors.

“We have a growing number of canoe and paddle-boarders who need access through a facility which is donkey’s years old and should never have been blocked off.

“The town council did a brilliant job to remove the concrete and our position now is to keep pressure on the agency and Sorbon until it is done because if it doesn’t happen by spring next year, there will be another season lost for river users.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “The council is delighted to hear that the slipway will soon be available to use once more, especially following the council’s work last year to restore it.

“We’d like to thank the River Thames Society and all those who have joined the council in championing the cause and especially the Environment Agency for bringing this issue to a satisfactory conclusion.

“We’d also like to thank Sorbon Estates for their co-operation and recognition of this important local amenity.”

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This is good news. It’s a fantastic slipway and absolutely ideal for small craft like paddleboards and canoes to gain access to the river.

“It’s also an historic part of Henley that should be preserved for future

generations.

“A huge thank-you to the council and Sheridan for all the work they did behind the scenes and also to the Henley Society.”

John Skuse, chairman of the Middle Thames branch of the River Thames

Society, said: “We’ve earned our keep over the last two years as we’ve been pushing very hard for this.

“I will be absolutely delighted to stand down there and watch someone launch their boat into the river.

“However, I will believe it when I see it. We’ve been concerned about the secrecy through all this when it should have been clear cut from the beginning that this was illegal and wrong.”

When Sorbon Estates created the parking spaces it claimed the slipway posed a risk to pedestrians.

In April last year the company agreed to dig out the concrete following negotiations with the council but nothing was done.

At the time, Sorbon said it had agreed to draw up concepts to improve the area, arranging visits from technical advisors and instructing architects.

The ownership of the land is unclear but the area of riverbank, along with the manorial rights, were sold to the town council, formerly Henley Borough Council, in 1932 by the previous owner, William Mackenzie of Fawley Court. A spokesman from Sorbon Estates said: “We are working closely with the Environment Agency and hope to finalise plans for the slipway soon.”

