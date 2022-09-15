Businesses display their appreciation for Queen

BUSINESSES in Henley paid their respects to the Queen within hours of her passing with window displays.

On Friday, shops and cafés joined the nation in mourning by putting out arrangements of photographs, flags, flowers and books as well as black ribbons and candles.

Asquiths teddy bear shop in New Street was closed and owner Joan Bland hung Union flags from the shop window and her bedroom window above.

She used to live in Windsor and met the Queen on several occasions, including at the opening of the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle in 2016 when she was a councillor.

She said: “I lived opposite the castle so the Queen was my neighbour. I used to see her walking, wearing her headscarf, to go and see her mother.

“Once I was riding this pink bike with ribbons on it and the Queen Mother went by me and said, ‘Lovely bike’.

“The royal family is very much a part of Windsor and people who live there think of them as their own — as their neighbours.

“I also used to work for the BBC and met the Queen at Television Centre one day and I could not believe how beautiful she was.”

At the Henley Florist in Hart Street, a black ribbon was tied to the door and a candle was lit outside the shop in a glass vase surrounded by red rose petals.

Owner Lorna Dunlop said: “I’m trying to show my respect. It’s customary to use black mourning drapes on flags so this is my visual representation of mourning.

“It’s a sad day — a very sad day for the nation. I’m thinking of everyone in Balmoral. I am from Scotland myself.”

A black ribbon was also tied to the door of Stocks in Bell Street after shop assistant Cath Mayne saw the display at the Henley Florist.

She said: “I thought it was such a lovely way to show respect for the Queen and we’ll leave it up until after the funeral.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in just to chat because everyone is very sad and has such lovely memories of her. It makes me so emotional hearing people speak about her. My mother went to the coronation.

“As sad as it is, people have cheerful memories of her that they can cherish.”

Jewellers Antony Paul also put a black ribbon on its door to add to the Union bunting and red, white and blue flowers in the window display left over from the platinum jubilee.

The company, which also has a shop in Windsor, has been commissioned on a number of occasions by the royal family.

It made a silver plaque for a wooden bowl which had been carved for the Queen’s 90th birthday from one of the trees at Windsor Castle which had fallen.

Director George Jackson said: “We were fortunate to have done things for her and now we are showing our respect and our thanks for all she has done for our country.

“The bunting is left over and it’s still fitting but the black ribbon will be the right touch for this time.

“The Queen was such a matriarch for everyone and one of the best role models this country has ever had. She will be truly missed.” The Marc Antoni hair salon in Hart Street put the platinum jubilee issue of Vogue magazine on a commemorative shelf alongside a plate owned by salon stylist Bernard Connolly.

The china piece was a gift to him from Buckingham Palace after he worked with the Queen’s lady-in-waiting on a book about her.

Carolyn Giamettei, wife of salon owner Bruno, said: “Traditionally. we put out magazines, including Vogue, for people to read but we had to stop due to the covid pandemic.

“However, for the platinum jubilee we bought this edition as an exception.”

At Daisy Love Henley in Station Road, artist Nicola Sutherland provided a black and white drawing of the Queen to display in the window of the café.

Owner Monica Alazraki said: “She’s a friend of mine and has helped me with other artworks in the café. Her work is beautiful. It shows respect for the Queen — we love her.”

The Kenton Theatre in New Street postponed Friday and Saturday’s shows, Great Songs from the Movies and the Beach Boyz Tribute Show, as a mark of respect. In a statement, it said: “The team at Kenton Theatre offer our sincere condolences to the royal family on the sad loss of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II.”

Lilly Dry Clean, also in New Street, had a stuffed corgi toy with a Union flag collar in the widow.

The Regal Picturehouse cinema in Boroma Way changed its outdoor signs showing what films are on to read: “Rest in peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926 to 2022.”

Outside the Spoon café in Duke Street, the words “Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 Thank you ma’am” were written on one of the chalkboards outside.

Manager Hannah Hood said: “Henley is quite a patriotic town and when I heard the news I was upset, even though I’m not a huge royalist.

“We want to show that we’re here for everyone. This isn’t to do with the business, it’s about coming together at a sad time.”

In Hart Street, Dorata Hairdressing presented a picture of the Queen in the window on top of a pile of Union flags and bunting.

Elements Hair and Beauty in Bell Street put a Union flag in the salon window along with a note reading: “God Save the Queen.”

Owner Nicola Chapman said: “It’s a sad day. She has done so much for us as the Queen and we’re proud to be British and we’re proud of the monarchy.”

In Duke Street, the British Heart Foundation shop was closed and had a note on the door saying this was out of respect for the Queen’s passing.

The Thames Hospice shop opened an hour later than usual and closed an hour early.

The Bell Bookshop recreated the display which won the window display competition in June to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Staff added a copy of the front page of the Times about the Queen’s passing and a selection of Paddington Bear books after the TV sketch with the children’s bear filmed at Buckingham Palace.

One book, Elizabeth Queen and Crown, was presented on its own beside the large display on top of a Union flag with red rose petals on either side.

Emma Downes, co-manager, said: “People have stopped to look at the front page of the Times, it seems to really catch people’s eye.

“It’s just all really sad. It seems like only yesterday that we took the jubilee window display down.”