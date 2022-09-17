Churches come together to commemorate Queen

A SERVICE of commemoration for the Queen will take place at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Sunday.

The rector, Father Jeremy Tayler, says all are welcome at the service, which will begin at 4pm.

He will lead prayers for the late monarch and will deliver a sermon.

Fr Jeremy said: “I hope people of the town will come together. I want to open the doors to anyone — those who have never been to church before as well as those who have been coming for years.

“The Church has a historic legacy of being a space and place for people to come together. That has changed over the years as religious commitment is not as strong but I hope people will come no matter their history.

“There is an inclusivity written into the way the Church of England works. Just looking around Henley and the surrounding area over the last few days — it is great to see all the churches open and welcoming people. This is the time for churches to step up as they are needed in times like this more than ever.”

St Mary’s has a book of condolence, as does St Nicholas in Remenham, where Fr Jeremy is also rector.

He said: “We have seen some lovely messages over the past few days, many from all over the world.

“As Henley is a hot spot for tourists, we have been seeing just how much the Queen meant to other countries, not just the UK.

“Something that keeps cropping up is messages from children. They seem to have had just as much affection for the Queen and many have wished her well in heaven.

“Overall, we have seen an awful lot of gratitude, with so many people thanking her for all her service over the years.”

Jeremy Bray, a leader at Henley Baptist Church at the d:two centre in Market Place, said: “It will be another very positive time to get together again on Sunday. We get together regularly and I think it’s a wonderful thing that we enjoy being together.

“Last Sunday we spent some time as a church praying for the Queen and thanking God for her.

“We tried to engage the kids so we played the Paddington TV sketch from the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations for them to have memories of her and see her character and fun personality.

“We all felt rather sad but we wanted to give thanks.

“Our café is open if people want to come in to chat.”

The d:two centre will be open from 10.15am on Monday for people to watch the procession and funeral on a big screen.

“Everyone is welcome, particularly if you would prefer not to watch the events on your own at home,” said Mr Bray.

Christ Church in Reading Road held a memorial service for the Queen on Sunday.

Rev Glyn Millington, the minister, said: “She has always been there, throughout my lifetime, so it’s quite an odd time. Most people who have spoken about it have said the same — 96 is not a tragedy but it is definitely the end of an era.

“One of my favourite recent memories of the Queen was with Captain Tom Moore which must have been the last time she knighted someone older than herself. We owe her so much. We hope to get together with the other churches at St Mary’s this Sunday.”

Holy Trinity Church in Church Street opened after the Queen’s passing and will remain so until after her funeral.

The church bells were rung on Friday at noon and there was a special service on Sunday.

Rev Duncan Carter, the vicar, said: “We gave thanks for the life of Her Majesty and prayed for King Charles III.

“We are planning what we could do on the day of the Queen’s funeral. We want people to feel welcome to come in and say a prayer.”

Mass was said for the Queen at Sacred Heart Church on Sunday.