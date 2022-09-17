Unforgettable days we met Queen

RESIDENTS of Henley who met the Queen have told of their sadness at her death.

They also spoke fondly of the formal occasions when they spoke to Her Majesty and how her kindness helped put them at ease.

Elizabeth Hodgkin was mayor of Henley when the Queen visited the town in June 2012, her diamond jubilee year.

She only found out she was going to meet her a day before a big garden party at Henley Business School, formerly known as Henley Management College.

She had just returned from a holiday to find a letter with a big gold ticket and instructions on what to do.

The Queen, who was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, travelled to Greenlands on Alaska, the oldest working passenger steam boat, and the couple were greeted by 4,000 guests.

A river pageant was performed in her honour and the royals went inside to meet dignitaries, including the mayor.

Mrs Hodgkin, who lives in Nicholas Road with her husband Richard, said she changed her mind about her dress several times as she wanted to look her best.

She said: “How do you choose an outfit to meet the Queen? I was very pleased with my final decision as I saw a woman dressed in the exact same dress I was going to wear.

“I ended up wearing a ‘mother-of-the-bride’ dress. We lined up in a room — I had the commander of RAF Benson on one side and Sarah Thornton, the Thames Valley Chief Constable, on the other — and we just waited. It was very exciting.

“The Queen came and talked about holding up the traffic and said, ‘I’m so sorry’.

“I remember thinking her skin was so beautiful and she had lovely sparkly eyes and a beautiful big grin.

“Prince Philip then came and looked at my mayor’s badge and said, ‘Cor, nice badge’. You remember the silly things.

“I was a bit shocked when her death was announced. Even though you know it will happen eventually it happened quite quickly. I feel very emotional — It’s like losing your grandmother.

“I was born in 1951 and I was named Elizabeth because of her. We were very fortunate to have her. [Her death] makes you feel quite vulnerable in a way because you don’t know what’s going to happen next.

“I think they’ve done an amazing job with all the ceremonies. The organisation has been incredible. The British do this sort of thing very well.”

The garden party was also attended by Paul Barrett, who was then chairman of the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

He has previously received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for helping to set up the centre for young people with learning disabilities as the previous respite centre was going to close.

Mr Barrett, who spent 19 years as chairman before retiring earlier this year, met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 1993 when he received an OBE and again when he was awarded a CMG in 2001 for work he had done in Africa when he worked for SmithKline Beecham.

He said: “She was quite a petite lady and I had to bend down a bit. She was a lovely person to meet — she was charming and had a glorious smile. She was always so delightful and gracious and so fascinated by everyone she met.

“She was an outstanding example of a Christian person actually practising their faith, trying to find the good in everyone and looking after her neighbour. She was a wonderful lady.

“Her death was a great shock coming two days after appointing a new prime minister.

“I think it’s an emotional time as most of us knew her all our lives. The fact that she’s no longer here leaves a sense of loss.”

David Barber, who was the Queen’s swan marker for 30 years and is now the King’s marker, met her many times.

The first time was in 1998 when she came to Henley to officially open the River & Rowing Museum.

The Queen attended the annual swan upping, for which Mr Barber is responsible, in 2009.

He said: “It was really nice meeting her and she was extremely interested in swans and their conservation.

“She was an absolutely terrific person to get on with. She’s also very, very shrewd. She looked at every detail. If your uniform was slightly out she would notice.

“When I first met her I was nervous and standing very upright but it was so exciting getting to shake her hand and bow.

“I met her many, many times, both officially and unofficially, and I’m very sad about her passing. I am extremely proud to have been able to be her swan marker for 30 years. We have a new King now and now I will be working for King Charles III.”

Bill Mundy, an artist who lives in Wargrave Road, met the Queen when he was asked to paint a miniature painting of one of her horses, Phantom Gold, winning a race.

They spent some time speaking about his piece.

He said: “She had the most wonderful complexion. She was very nice to talk to and was very friendly. She was just a wonderful person.”

Mr Mundy also met the Duke of Edinburgh five times, including when he painted his portrait at Buckingham Palace.

His most recent painting of Prince Philip, done about seven years ago, was presented at a dinner in Windsor Castle.

The background was the stained-glass windows which had been installed after the fire at the castle in 1992. It is now part of the royal collection at Windsor.

Mr Mundy also met King Charles III when, as the Prince of Wales, he became a patron of the Royal Society of Miniature Painters, Sculptors and Gravers.

They spoke briefly and Mr Mundy gave Charles a miniature painting of him in garter robes.

The artist later received a letter from the Prince about how much he loved the painting. It is now on the bookcase in the office of Camilla, Queen consort.

Rebecca Bell, 57, from Peppard first met the Queen in 1978 and several times after that at stables in Windsor.

The Queen had left one of her horses with Mrs Bell’s family at their farm while he recovered from laminitis, on the recommendation of the Duchess of Devonshire.

Mrs Bell’s mother was part of the Haflinger Society of Great Britain and knew the Duchess, who was the president.

Her mother met the Queen at a breed show when she was asked to escort her.

Mrs Bell met her later when the family moved from Richings Park to Windsor Great Park.

For two summers, her family went to ride and trek in Scotland and stayed on the Balmoral Estate where they would see the Queen horse riding with her family.

She said: “We got to see her in a relaxed setting where she was so happy. It’s just wonderful that she died there because it was a place that she loved.

“I had my best summers there — really happy times. It’s so beautiful.

“I’m absolutely devastated that she has gone. She was just a complete rock and someone so familiar to all of us.

“Having these lovely memories of her are so heart-warming. It was such a privilege to know her and really special.”

Felicity Rutland, from Remenham, is a deputy lieutenant of Berkshire and has been representing the Queen since 2016.

She said: “I’m just unbelievably proud and fortunate to have had this opportunity.

“It’s not something I ever expected but to have been a deputy lieutenant during her reign was just fabulous.”

She attended the King’s proclamation in Berkshire on Sunday.