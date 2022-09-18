Shop owner blames police after boy thief tries again

THE owner of a convenience store in Caversham was woken in the early hours of the morning by youths attempting to break in.

Rawail Singh Bhatia was alerted by a knocking sound at about 2.30am as he slept in the flat above his store, Caversham Food and Wine in Hemdean Road.

After opening his bedroom window, he was confronted by two boys who he believes were trying to break in.

He believes the youths had come down a side alley, which is blocked by bins, to a storage area behind the shop. There they had jumped on to the roof, which is faced by his bedroom window.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened on August 31.

Mr Singh Bhatia, 47, said: “I opened the window and straight away I saw these two kids. They were just in front of me.

“It looked like they had something in their hand, like a screwdriver or a crowbar, but I’m not sure.

“One of them I know very well. I think he is the ringleader. I called his name and said, ‘What are you doing?’

“He said, ‘Not me, not me’ and they jumped off the roof and ran.”

Mr Singh Bhatia called the police and later provided them with CCTV footage from a camera behind the shop. He believes the youth he recognised was responsible for an incident earlier this year in which £200 worth of vape pens were stolen from the shop counter.

Mr Singh Bhatia said: “These two kids came in and were wearing masks. Not like covid masks, more like balaclavas that covered everything except their eyes, and a hooded top.

“We know who they are and without masks we would not have let them in. They bought some things and went outside.

“They were standing there about two minutes and then they came back. One of them stood by the door so it was going to be open and the other one grabbed all the vapes from the counter and ran.” He called police at the time who investigated but filed the case pending further information. Mr Singh Bhatia claims they did not do enough.

He said: “I told them this was the guy, this was his photo but they didn’t even have the guts to go and speak to him. If they had spoken to the family at that point, it wouldn’t have happened this time.”

Mr Singh Bhatia said other shopkeepers in the area had reported similar incidents involving the same youth, who had avoided coming near his shop following the latest incident. He said: “He knew that I knew everything, so he has not come close to my shop.”

On the day before the incident, Mr Singh Bhatia said the boy and a friend were taunting him outside the shop.

He said: “They were showing me the finger and this and that. I ignored it.

“The same night, they tried to break in. I don’t think it will happen again but you never know. If you steal one chocolate today and I don’t stop you, tomorrow you’re going to steal a basket, and if I don’t stop you then you will steal something bigger.”

Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 43220391408.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of two young males on the roof of a commercial premises in Hemdean Road, in the early hours of August 31.

“No offences were identified following an investigation, which has now been filed.

“The two individuals identified as being on the roof will be spoken to, alongside appropriate adults, and given words of advice, and we will share information with our partners to safeguard the individuals.

“Regarding the reported shoplifting in February, this investigation was filed pending further information coming to light as no offender was positively identified.

“Should Mr Bhatia wish to express dissatisfaction with the service he has received, he can do so by contacting Thames Valley Police’s professional standards department.”