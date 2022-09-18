Boy bids to become world chess champion at age 12

WHEN Theo Khoury learned to play chess, he didn’t think that he’d be representing his country just three years later.

But the 12-year-old is currently in Batumi, Georgia, competing for England against more than 150 of the world’s best junior players at the under-12 Fide World Cadet Championship.

Over the next week he will play a series of games lasting up to six hours before the winner is

produced.

Theo, who lives in Henley with his parents Jessamine and Wadih and 14-year-old brother Alexandre, said: “I am really excited about the tournament and I have been doing lots of preparation.

“There will be a lot of strong competition and good players.”

He started at Gillotts School this month after leaving Valley Road Primary School. The school has allowed him to take two weeks off to compete in the tournament.

Jessamine said: “We normally don’t have to take time off as tournaments are at weekends. When it’s something like this, however, we will send the school all the information on the tournament and why it’s so important.

“They are extremely supportive and very accommodating, which makes it possible for him to miss bits of school.

“He will have a lot of work to catch up on when he gets back from Georgia. We have an agreement that as long as he stays level at school, then it is okay for him to do these tournaments.”

Theo first learned the rules of chess when he was four. However, he showed little interest in the game until he was nine and taught himself to play using a website for children which had tutorials.

Then the family had a chance encounter with chess grandmaster Marie Sebag while they were visiting Theo’s uncle in Paris on holiday.

Sebag, a two-time French women’s champion, is a friend of Jessamine’s brother and gave Theo a game. Afterwards, she told Wadih and Jessamine that their son showed promise and said he should join a chess club.

When the family came home Theo joined Maidenhead Chess Club and started playing tournaments. He quickly improved by playing games online and reading chess books and also had coaching sessions.

Within six months Theo became the British under-nines champion by beating seven other players at a tournament in Torquay.

In 2020, he became the under-nines French champion after winning the Fédération Française des Échecs’ online tournament.

Last year, he competed in the senior British Championship, where he won nearly half of his games as well as a performance prize.

Wadih said: “Neither of us play, so it was a real surprise when he got so interested in chess.

“I had to upskill myself to play with him but I can’t anymore as he is too good. I only ever beat him once or twice.

“The world of junior chess is a hard and competitive environment and there are lots of good players in every age group.

“There were no expectations for him to be a champion, so it took us really by surprise when he started winning all these tournaments.”

Jessamine said: “It is definitely a case of us following him rather than pushing him into it.

“He has the right attributes for chess as he has always been adept at mathematics and he has a decent memory.”

Theo, who has dual French citizenship, said: “I started playing online because I wasn’t strong enough to play people then.

“I really liked the mathematics side of it and how the game worked. One day I want to be a grandmaster like Marie Sebag.

“My friends at school don’t know what I am doing but I’m

sure I will tell them when I get back.”