MP quits Twitter over anti-royalty ‘tirades’

JOHN HOWELL has quit Twitter after what he called “negative and derogatory” comments surrounding the Queen’s funeral.

The Henley MP posted on the social media site for the final time on Monday evening following the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II before deleting his account.

He said: “And so, no sooner is the Queen’s coffin below the ground than the utterly charmless and downright offensive begin their tirades against the glory we have seen. Goodbye Twitter. No more will I engage with your endless drivel. My Twitter account is closed.”

Mr Howell said his decision was also influenced by his receipt of abusive comments on his posts.

He left Facebook for similar reasons two years ago.

Mr Howell told the Henley Standard: “I was totally fed up with it.

“It is inhabited by absolute morons and I wouldn’t stand for it any further. There have been many tipping points but the attitude to the Queen’s funeral and the negative and derogatory comments made was one of the main reasons why I chose to leave.

“It has been a running issue, as whenever I put something up I am met with a torrent of abuse, and none of it seems to be from people in my constituency.

“As far as I am concerned, Twitter has no use and I will continue to communicate with my constituents in my own way by meeting with them.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk