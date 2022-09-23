Illuminated boat show

THE judging panel has been announced for the first illuminated boat parade in Henley tomorrow night (Saturday).

It includes Mayor Michelle Thomas, TV personality Debbie McGee, boat enthusiast Bethan Toop and Dhani Harrison, son of Beatle and former Henley resident George Harrison.

Also judging are Leander club member Andy Trotman and TV and radio presenter DJ Mike Read, who will provide commentary for the parade of 40 illuminated boats along the River Thames.

Organiser Chris Taylor said: “The judges are looking for the effort people have put in rather than how much money they have spent.

“You could have spent a million pounds on your boat but it doesn’t mean you’re going to win if someone has put more time and care into theirs.”

The boats will travel upriver from Fawley Meadows to Henley Bridge, then turn and go down past Leander Club before turning again for a second circuit.

Riverfront houses will be lit up in multiple colours along the route between Phyllis Court Club and the Relais Henley hotel.

The boats will be judged on different categories, including best in parade, best musical theme, best fancy dress, best unpowered craft and best lit spectator.

Some of the entries this year include Ghostbusters, Captain Jack Sparrow and ABBA-themed boats.

Following the parade, the judges will present a silver salver trophy to the winners, while medals of participation will be given to all captains and a commemorative plaque to all boats.

Mr Taylor is hoping the parade will return again in future years if it is

successful.

He said: “We have invested in the lights and the infrastructure in the hope to make this a Henley

tradition.

“When I started it in Cookham I never thought it would continue but by the fifth year we had 50 boats and 8,000 spectators.”