Climate emergency debate and eco fair in week of events

A PUBLIC consultation event about a proposed climate emergency centre will be among the events taking place during Henley’s second annual Great Big Green Week, which begins tomorrow (Saturday).

Greener Henley, an environmental group, is inviting residents to attend the free event at the town hall on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm.

The Henley Sustainability Hub, which is backed by the Mayor Michelle Thomas, is intended to help raise awareness of the climate and nature emergency and help local residents, businesses and schools to take action.

Organisers say Tuesday’s event is aimed at people of all ages who would like to help build a strong and resilient community in the face of the climate emergency.

Members of Greener Henley will gently guide the conversation, so no prior knowledge of climate emergency centres is required.

Kate Oldridge, a member of the group, said: “The process of consulting the public is crucial to ensure that the centre we create reflects the wants and needs of the town’s residents, businesses and schools.

“We would encourage families, friends and especially young people to come along.”

To register for the event, visit https://henleysustain

abilityhub.eventbrite.co.uk

Meanwhile, independent traders, community groups and environmental campaigners will be taking part in a series of events during Great Big Green Week, which runs until Sunday, October 2. It is part of a national initiative, which is organised by the Climate Movement charity and aims to raise awareness of climate change and its impact on the natural world.

Lynne Lambourne, of Warriors on Waste, and Steph Taylor, of The Taylor Table, will stage the Sustainable Supper, a pop-up dining experience at Oaken Grove vineyard in Fawley tonight (Friday).

The three-course meal will consist of locally sourced seasonal food.

Ten per cent of the gross profit will be donated to Greenshoots nursery in

Peppard.

Forty-seven shops will each have a “green” window display, including a page from The ABC of Easy Climate Solutions.

Twelve restaurants, pubs and cafés have signed up for Green Dish of the Week where they highlight their vegetarian and plant-based meals.

These are the Catherine Wheel, Crockers, Cheesy Grape, Sage & Squash, Pizza Express, the Bull on Bell Street, Gail’s Bakery, Drifters with Pig & Eel, Harris + Hoole, Buddy’s, Costa Coffee and Pavilion.

Tomorrow, there will be a fair with 27 stalls, activities and displays, all with a green theme, in Market Place.

They will include a display of rubbish fished out of the River Thames on the day following a river clean-up led by the Warriors on Waste.

Gillotts School’s eco club will demonstrate how to recycle paper into useful objects and Henley Youth Festival will be talking about its exciting “green” theme for next spring’s festival.

Young Climate Warriors will show how they are making a difference and Henley Rotary Club will be promoting its End Plastic Soup campaign, sharing a stall with Tools for Self-Reliance.

Henley Quakers will be explaining what climate justice really means and Professor Richard Fortey will be there with his fungi roadshow.

The town council will be exhibiting some of the things it is doing to improve the environment. Other stallholders will include local food growers and producers Bosley Patch, Honeys of Henley, Three Oaks Orchard and GAPS Fermented Foods as well as Wild & Rust and the Willow Basket.

The Greener Henley Business group will host a seminar called “Green Tactics for Henley Businesses” on the evening of Thursday, September 29. Free tickets are available at www.event

brite.com/e/green-tactics-for-henley-businesses-

tickets-394516438287

Walkers are Welcome are planning a litter-pick walk and there will be litter picking taking place in Harpsden all week.

There will be a display of children’s work at Henley library in Ravenscroft Road, which is the answer to Greener Henley’s environmental science challenge “How important are insects?”.There will also be a presentation of the awards to the schools involved.

On Tuesday, there will be an hour’s cycle ride around the town, starting at town hall at noon. For details, email greenerhenley

@gmail.com

On Wednesday, the Henley Wildlife Group will be cleaning up Holy Trinity churchyard from 9.30am.