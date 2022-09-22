Thursday, 22 September 2022

Twin town pays tribute to Queen

A GIANT image of the Queen’s head was projected on to a rock face in Henley’s twin town of Bled.

The Slovenian town displayed sillhouettes of the monarch from the start and end of her reign as well as her royal cypher and the years of her life on the rock beneath Castle Bled in a projection show on Monday night.

About 500 candles were simultaneously lit on Lake Bled as the town paid tribute to the Queen in the presence of British ambassador Tiffany Sadler.

Earlier in the week, Mayor Janez Fajfar signed a book of condolence at the British embassy in the capital city of Ljubljana

