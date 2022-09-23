TV experts at second Decor Fair

THE Henley Decor Fair is taking place for the second time this year.

More than 150 traders from around the UK and Europe are at Greenlands, off Marlow Road, from yesterday (Thursday) to Sunday.

Dealers are selling decorative antiques and art and architectural salvage for the home and garden as well as vintage fashion, cars and boats.

Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer from Remenham who features in TV’s Restoration Workshop, has once again organised the event.

Some of the country’s top antique dealers as well as experts featured on TV shows such as Salvage Hunters: The Restorers, are attending.

There will be live music throughout the weekend as well as bars and food stalls.

Singer Beth Morris, who starred in The Voice, will be performing with her band on Saturday night.

Mr Wallis said: “The Henley Decor Fair is more than just a point of sale, it’s a fun and inspiring lifestyle event in the most stunning riverside setting and is often referred to as the ‘interiors event of the year’.

“The diversity and calibre of the exhibitors, the festival vibe and the overall atmosphere takes some beating.

“There’s something for everyone and when guests need a break from shopping, they can enjoy live music, great food and bars all on the beautiful banks of the River Thames.”

There is free entry for children aged under 16, disabled people and their carers. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. Free parking is available on site.

The fair open from 10am to 6pm daily.

For more information, visit www.henleydecorfair.com