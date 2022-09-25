Garden centre for sale but owners say they would rather an investor

A GARDEN centre near Wargrave is up for sale.

But the owners of Hare Hatch Sheeplands say they would rather find a local investor in the business than dispose of it.

Andy Dicks and Rob Scott have planning permission to redevelop the site off the A4 London Road at a cost of £5 million.

They plan to demolish more than half of the ageing greenhouses and replace some of them with allotments, a recreational field and an outdoor play area.

Planning consent was agreed by Wokingham Borough Council in March following a long-running dispute over unauthorised development at the 8.88-acre site.

However, since then the owners have struggled to start work.

Mr Dicks said: “The Russia-Ukraine situation kicked off and we had an issue with building materials, builders… all the prices have gone through the roof.

“We were gutted — we thought we would get going — but on the bright side, we have got planning permission. All we need is investment.

“We’re looking for a wealthy investor from Henley or Wargrave, someone who wants a reasonable return on their investment. It’s better than putting a million in the bank where you’ll get next to nothing.”

In the meantime, the business is on the market with chartered surveyors Quinton Edwards. The online listing says: “[It is] one of the best located garden centre sites to come on to the market in many years.

“The garden centre benefits from a 155m frontage to the A4 between Reading and Maidenhead, close to Henley and within a very affluent area.

“A new state-of-the-art planning consent has been granted, which will allow the creation of a superb destination garden centre and take the already successful business forward.

“This is an excellent opportunity to purchase a trading garden centre and develop new modern facilities.”

Mr Dicks said: “We’re realistic — if Joe Bloggs comes through the door and says, ‘We’ll give you £5 million for it’ we’d need to think about it.

“Against the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine and the increase in gas and electricity prices, you’ve got to explore every avenue to stay in

business.

“Selling is the very last option and the very last thing we would want to happen. We want investors. We want to deliver the garden centre we’ve fought 12 years or more for.

“We’ve had massive support from our loyal customers and we want to deliver the garden centre they wanted. That plan is Rob’s lifetime work, an eco-friendly garden centre with community facilities.

“If we don’t get a deal it’ll be batten down the hatches, carry on with the farm shop, coffee shop and garden centre as it is and fund the projects with future profit. It would have to be over a longer timeframe — 10 years, not three.”

Under the owners’ plans, the garden centre building would be rebuilt on part of the land where a greenhouse currently stands.

They also want to create a woodland with up to 100 paulownia trees, which grow quickly and absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide. These are hardwood trees and not native.

The owners say they would “green” the site by improving biodiversity, capturing carbon dioxide and providing local food production as well as offer opportunities for charities.

In 2020, the business ended a seven-year dispute with the borough council about unlawful development at the site, which is located in the green belt.

This began in 2012 when the council accused Mr Scott of breaching the green belt and extending the café and play area unlawfully.

It insisted that Hare Hatch Sheeplands was only authorised to run as a plant nursery, café and farm shop but seven other businesses were operating from there. When Mr Scott ignored an enforcement notice, the council took him to court. The High Court ruled in favour of the council and granted an injunction against the garden centre.

The unauthorised businesses had to leave but not all the changes required by the council were made in time, including the demolition of buildings, which resulted in Mr Scott receiving a two-month suspended prison sentence and being ordered to pay thousands of pounds for contempt of court.

But in 2018 a judge at Reading Crown Court said the council had “offended the court’s sense of justice” by prosecuting Mr Scott for breaching an enforcement notice after it had convinced him to drop an appeal.

The council appealed but in 2019 the Court of Appeal upheld the judge’s decision and ruled that Mr Scott and the other business owners had no case to answer, saying the council’s decision to prosecute had not been properly considered.

The businesses were later awarded £68,000 in costs from the council.

The case was estimated to have cost taxpayers more than £1 million.

The council rejected a call for an inquiry into the botched prosecution, saying it would not apologise for protecting the green belt, and an independent investigation cleared the council of maladministration and unprofessional conduct.