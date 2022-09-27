Environmental fair lures crowd to launch second green week

AN environmental fair held in Henley for a second year has been heralded a success by the organisers.

The Great Big Green Fair took place in Market Place on Saturday with 27 stalls, activities and displays, all with a theme of sustainability.

The event, which was organised by Greener Henley for national Green Big Green Week, featured interactive games, a colouring station and a seed-guessing competition.

Patrick Fleming, chairman of Greener Henley, said: “It went incredibly well and there must have been around 300 visitors at any one time. There was a good cross-section of young families and older residents.

“The objective was to get people talking about the environment and to provide them with information. It seemed that everyone was engaged and asking questions at every stall.

“We have a climate and nature crisis with the flooding in Pakistan and the extreme weather in this country. It has become clear that we cannot rely on the Government and that every individual has to take responsibility.

“Events like these get people talking about it as local action is the way we are going to make a difference.”

Mayor Michelle Thomas, who chose Greener Henley as one of the beneficiaries of her year in office, attended the event.

She awarded prizes to pupils representing Checkendon Primary School and St Mary’s and Rupert House Schools in Henley for their work on insects and how they benefit the environment.

Councillor Thomas said: “I was there for about two hours and I didn’t stop talking, there were so many people. I must have visited every stall.

“A lot of people seem to have climate anxiety and are full of questions. The fair allowed them to get involved and see the different ways they can help.

“It was an example of the community coming together and exchanging ideas and I hope people went away knowing more than they did.”

A stall run by Henley Town Council provided interactive environmental experiences such as hooking plastic from a miniature pond and guessing how many plastic bags could fill a sweet jar.

A stall with free teas and biscuits was run by the Henley sustainability hub, a proposed climate emergency centre for the town.

Environmental campaigner Kate Oldridge, from Shiplake, ran the stall and listened to suggestions from residents about what they would want the hub to offer.

Henley Rotary Club raised £225 for an Aquabox pump, which filters unclean water, and plans to send it to Pakistan.

It also raised enough to buy an emergency box containing a cooking pot, bucket and penknife to send to the flood-hit country.

Rotarians demonstrated the pump by using it to clean a plastic container of dirty water at the front of the stall.

Club secretary Phil Fletcher drank from the filtered water and said it tasted “fine”. He said: “It captured the imagination of people who were viewing our demonstration.

“Jeremy Gaunt, the club’s environment secretary, was telling the children it was magic as the pump cleaned the water. It made their minds boggle.”

The group shared their stall with Tools for Self-Reliance, which refurbishes donated tools and sends them to Africa.

Mr Fletcher said: “The fair is a great opportunity for different groups to raise funds for various environmental causes.

“It was organised very well this year, similar to how it is on market day with a thoroughfare running through the middle.”

Henley Quakers ran a stall asking people to guess the names of seeds and grain, including coffee beans, broad beans and pumpkin seeds.

Members explained to visitors how climate change was affecting the growth of the different plants.

They also had a petition to urge the Government to tackle climate change, which was signed by more than 100 people.

Malcolm Barnett, who helped run the stall, said: “For us it was an exercise to introduce ourselves as nobody really knows what we’re about. Environmentalism is a key part of being a Quaker as sustainability is one of our values.”

Henley Youth Festival ran a stall promoting its next event in March, which will have a theme of “Going Green”. A colouring station allowed children to create bunting, with designs including flowers, rainbows and children playing outdoors.

Laura Matthews, who chairs the festival, said: “There was kind of an eco theme but some children just sort of did whatever they wanted.

“It is particularly important to talk to young children about the environment, although they knew a lot already. Their knowledge was really good and we have got a lot of excitement about next year’s theme already.”

Gillotts School’s eco club demonstrated how to recycle paper into useful objects and Professor Richard Fortey staged his fungi roadshow.

Other stallholders included Henley food growers and producers Bosley Patch, Honeys of Henley, Three Oaks Orchard and GAPS Fermented Foods as well as Wild & Rust and the Willow Basket.

At 2.30pm on Sunday the Regal Picturehouse will mark Great Big Green Week by screening a documentary called The Ants & The Grasshopper.

The film tells the story of Anita Chitaya, a subsistence farmer in Malawi, who travels to America to talk to people about the impact of climate change that she has experienced first hand and challenge their assumptions.

There will be a post-film discussion facilitated by Greener Henley and Picturehouse Green Screen.

Flick Beckett, of Picturehouse, said: “We take our planet and the climate crisis seriously. The Green Screen initiative is a way to engage and inspire our customers with environmental-themed screenings, discussions and campaigns.”