Memorable holiday visit to twin town for cyclists

A GROUP of cyclists who visited Henley’s twin town of Bled were given a special souvenir of their trip by the Mayor.

Members of Gruppo Sportivo Henley were presented with a commemorative parchment by Janez Fajfar while visiting the Slovenian town during a cycling holiday.

Mr Fajfar, who is now in his 16th year as Mayor, said: “I love it when people from Henley come out to visit. It is one of the main points of the twinning, to bring the two towns together.

“Covid has stopped many from coming over the last two years so it was lovely to see the visitors again after that madness.”

Henley has been twinned with Bled since 2013, with residents and representatives of both towns making visits every other year.

The Henley Symphony Orchestra performed at a festival in Bled in 2017 and more than 24 members of Henley Open Water Swimming Club competed in a race in Lake Bled in 2019.

In February this year, a Slovenian hayrack was erected in Gillotts field in Henley as a gift from Bled’s British Slovene Society.

GS Henley, which has about 170 members, typically runs cycling tours most summers, with previous trips to Majorca and Italy. This year Stephen Bennett, a member of the club and chairman of the twinning association, suggested going to Slovenia.

Mr Bennett, 67, from Cockpole Green, and his wife Magdalene have owned a house in Bled since 2010 and visit most summers with their children, Henry, 19, and Scarlett, 17.

Mr Bennett said: “I was telling the group all about how great the cycling is in Slovenia. The roads are great, the routes are great and the views are great.

“It is no wonder that some of the best cyclists in the world come from Slovenia. I wanted them all to experience what we see. There have been many visits from rowers and swimmers in the past, so cycling was the next progression.”

Fourteen members of the club flew to Bled on August 24 and spent several days cycling more than 500km on a series of different routes starting and ending in the town.

On August 25, they were invited to Castle Bled, which towers above the town on a giant rock precipice, where they were met by the Mayor.

Mr Fajfar gave the group a guided tour of the medieval castle and talked to them about the history of Bled. Mr Bennett said: “He gave a really fascinating speech all about the history of the town, from the Roman empire to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, as well as the Second World War and break-up of Yugoslavia.

“He is a great anglophile and a great guy. I know him quite well and would probably describe him as a personal friend.”

The Mayor took the group into the print room of the castle, where a reproduction of Gutenberg’s printing press from the 1500s is kept.

The castle’s master printer had created a print especially for the

cyclists.

The parchment features the two towns’ coats of arms and an illustration of the castle with the name of the cycling group printed below.

Mr Fajfar presented the print to member Karen Errington and joined the group for a meal at a restaurant in the town afterwards.

The Mayor said: “We did it to thank them for their visit and to welcome them.

“We have a lot of affection for Henley and the basis of our relationship is trying to make those who visit as welcome as possible.”

Mr Bennett, a criminal defence lawyer, said: “Bled is a much smaller place than Henley but it is the principal tourist town of Slovenia.

“It is iconic and beautiful and people come from all over the world. It is on every backpacker’s checklist for inter-railing.

“I am always trying to bring the two towns closer together as it is so important to have a strong bond.”