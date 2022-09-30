16th year of literary festival

THOUSANDS of people are expected to visit Henley this weekend for the start of the 16th annual Henley Literary Festival.

The festival will feature more than 120 events at venues including the town hall and the Kenton Theatre as well as online.

These will inlcude talks, workshops and performances, including some for children.

Local celebrities are among the speakers, inclduing TV presenter and cook Mary Berry and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.

Olivia Harrison, who has lived at Friar Park for more than 45 years, will mark 20 years since the passing of her husband George, at Phyllis Court Club on Sunday.

The Beatle’s first wife Pattie Boyd will reflect on her life as a model and muse for songs including Something and Layla at the Kenton on Tuesday.

Harriet Reed-Ryan, festival events director, said: “I’m really excited to open the doors. It’s our most varied programme ever and ticket sales have gone really well. It feels like real post-pandemic survival — it’s really positive.

“It’s absolutely a way for people to escape in this particular time with everything going on.

“When you look at the news right now, it’s all pretty full on and this event gives people the chance to talk about and debate these issues or get lost in fiction events. The tag line that we’ve had for years — ‘ignite imagination’ — is really fitting this year.

“Also, the children’s events will be so much fun. There will be a visit from the elephant from Five Minutes’ Peace and so much more.

“We will be having a one-minute silence with one of our first speakers, Robert Hardman, as he is presenting his book about the life of the Queen.”

The festival runs until Sunday, October 9. For more information, visit

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk