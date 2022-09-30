I’m running marathon for you, mum

A TELEVISION journalist from Shiplake will be taking part in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Sophie van Brugen, who works for the BBC, is running in aid of Sue Ryder, which cared for her mother, Susan, when she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in December 2019.

“The marathon falls just after the second anniversary of her death so I felt determined to try to do something positive to mark it,” she said.

“I thought this would be something to make my mum proud and I think she would have approved.”

At the time of her mother’s diagnosis, she and her family were already looking after her father, who had suffered a stroke the previous summer.

Mrs van Brugen, 42, said: “My dad passed away at the end of January, which was just awful and my poor mum had to go in for emergency surgery the day after he died. She was allowed out of hospital on day release for my dad’s funeral, which was very emotional, and the day after she moved in with me and my husband and our two young sons.”

Sue Ryder nurses supported the family at home when her mother’s condition worsened in August 2020.

Mrs van Brugen said: “Having mum living with us made sense and it was such a peaceful and calm way to say goodbye.

“We made her comfortable and the nurses would always talk through what they were doing and I loved them for that. They were my angels and they made a very traumatic time quite serene. I can’t thank them enough for that.”

She said losing her mother had left a huge hole in the family’s life. “She was really funny, positive and kind,” said Mrs van Brugen. “We used to laugh so much together. I miss her laugh. We loved each other’s company. She was effortlessly beautiful and glamorous.”

She decided to join Run Henley, a running group, in January with the aim of eventually running a marathon to raise funds for Sue Ryder.

“I didn’t tell anyone at first, it was my own little project,” said Mrs van Brugen. “I loved it and thought, ‘If I love it in the grim winter weather, then I think I could do a marathon’.

“I applied for a place and it was confirmed in May. It was an amazing feeling. You feel a sense of responsibility and it gives you a sense of purpose.

“They say having a focus when you’ve lost someone is helpful and it is certainly good to feel like you’re making a difference.”

She has followed a training plan and has run in all weathers, from storms to the summer heatwave. “I have no reason to moan,” said Mrs van Brugen. “I remembered what the nurses do and how brave my mum was and never complained, even when she was in pain.

“I think of her and it keeps me going. I never get bored on long runs. It’s a privilege to be healthy and well enough to do this.

“I don’t care what time I do the marathon in but I don’t want to let anyone down. I like the thought that what I raise will go to another person or family who are in the same place as I was.”

Mrs van Brugen’s husband Phil, 46, and sons Rufus, 10, and Miles, seven, will be in London to cheer her on.

She said: “‘Keep the show on the road, my girl’, my mum would say to me and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“I want to set a good example for my kids — to raise money for charity and be helpful and kind and also to show them that if you work hard and train you can achieve things.” To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/

sophieVBrunsamarathon

Another London Marathon participant is hairdresser Kelly Hargreaves.

The 66-year-old, of Newtown Gardens, Henley, is fundraising for MACS, which supports children born without eyes or with underdeveloped eyes.

This will be her seventh London Marathon and her fourth in support of the charity.

Mrs Hargreaves said: “I absolutely love it. The atmosphere is amazing, it absolutely gets you round.

“I got my best time last year. I’m carrying an injury this year, so I don’t think I’ll beat it but I’m going to enjoy it and be more relaxed. If I get under five hours I’ll be really happy with that.”

She will be joined by her husband Ian, 59, who won a place in the ballot for his fourth London Marathon. Together, they have raised nearly £20,000 for MACS over the years they have been running. Mrs Hargreaves said: “I’m not a big business but I have lots of clients who have been very generous.

“My daughter Millie and friends will be cheering us along and supporting us. Millie is a personal trainer, so she has been a real help.”

To donate, visit https://tcs

londonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/

kelly-hargreaves

William Minton is taking part in the event for the first time.

The 25-year-old, of Station Road, Henley, is raising funds for the Rugby Football Union Injured Players Foundation after his brother, Hamish, 22, suffered a life-changing injury during a game earlier this year.

“He’s really pleased I’m doing it,” said Mr Minton. “I do lots of running locally and train with Run Henley, which I joined when I moved here two and a half years ago. It’s a really good, supportive little community.”

To donate, visit https://rfuipf.

enthuse.com/pf/william-minton