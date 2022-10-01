Support as climate hub plan unveiled

A SUSTAINABILITY “hub” could be launched in Henley to help combat the climate crisis.

More than 50 people attended a meeting at the town hall on Tuesday night to offer their views on the plan.

Kate Oldridge, a member of Greener Henley, from Shiplake. said: “We were bowled over at the level of interest in this event, which sold out even after we doubled the number of tickets available.

“The energy in the room was palpable and the participants were all brimming with ideas about what the purpose of the centre might be, what kind of services, activities and events it might offer, what challenges it might encounter and solutions to those challenges and, finally, what benefits it might bring the town.

“The evening was an example of how we can be stronger together in the face of this emergency, which will inevitably bring with it some very difficult challenges for our town, with such a richness of ideas, positive thinking and brainstorming for shaping the centre.

“We have come away with a treasure trove of possibilities to examine and, as some made clear during the event, some fantastic volunteers who would like to be actively involved in the project.”

The next stage will be to form a steering committee to evaluate, formulate and implement ideas.

Mayor Michelle Thomas, who supports the plan, said: “The event was very well attended, which I think reflects the public support for such a centre.

“It is important to engage with residents during these early stages. This was a great, energising start.”

Helen Bolton, a mother of two and an advertising production manager, from Sonning, who attended, said: “For a long time now, I have wanted to do something about the emergency but I haven’t known what.

“The hub will bring people together, share knowledge and provide a platform for them to take action in our local community. All of us in Henley and the surrounding areas will benefit from that.

“The situation sometimes feels overwhelming and the emergency will increasingly affect every single one of us but each one of us can make a difference and we can make more impact if we do it together.”

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the town council’s climate emergency working group, said: “It was really impressive to see more than 50 people gather together to discuss establishing a climate emergency centre in Henley.

“We need to get residents and organisations aware of how climate emergency could affect them and what actions they need to take.

“I think the council and the centre could form a powerful partnership to achieve that objective.”

Greener Henley said it wanted to thank the town council, Oxfordshire County Council, the Tony Lane Foundation, Thamesfield Youth Association, Mercers solicitors, Henley Royal Regatta and Hobbs of Henley for their support of Great Big Green Week.

For more information, email greenerhenley@

gmail.com