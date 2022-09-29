Trains off as drivers walk out

ALL train services on the Henley branch line tomorrow (Saturday) have been cancelled due to a rail strike.

No trains will be running from stations in Henley, Shiplake and Wargrave due to the action by train drivers. This will also be the case on Wednesday.

Most of the Great Western Railway network will also be closed.

The strike by members of the Aslef union is the latest to cause disruption to train services across the country over the last two months as rail workers have walked out in protest over jobs and pay and conditions amid the rising cost of living.

Customers who have already bought tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket while those who are subject to delays could be entitled to compensation.

Tickets for travel tomorrow will remain valid until Tuesday. Tickets for travel on Wednesday can be used until next Friday.

On Sunday, trains will start running later than usual with some morning services cancelled.

On Monday or Tuesday the full timetable will be in operation with the exception of some minor changes to the late-night services on Tuesday.

Next Saturday (October 8), another strike has been called by the RMT union, which says 40,000 of its members at Network Rail and 15 train operators will walk out.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said drivers were being told to take a real terms pay cut when inflation was running at 12.3 per cent and set to rise.