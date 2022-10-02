Boy’s campaign for basketball court wins support of residents

A BOY is winning support for his campaign to have a basketball court in Henley.

George Allen, 11, of King James Way, wants the new facility at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road.

He had the idea after he joined the Reading Rockets team and realised that people in Henley wanting to play basketball had to travel at least half an hour to be able to do so.

The town council has carried out a survey on the idea and the majority of the 116 people who responded supported the idea.

Almost all the respondents lived in Henley and 37 per cent were neighbours of the recreation ground.

Ninety-one per cent believed Makins was ideal for the court with other suggestions being Mill Meadows and Freemans Meadow. Seventy-three per cent of people said they would use the court. Seventy per cent of people preferred a design which incorporated a multi-use games area, while 15 per cent wanted a basketball net only.

Respondents, two-thirds of whom were female, stressed the importance of provision for girls and women. Many also said a backboard was important so that users would not have to chase a ball across the recreation ground if they missed the net.

Others said the site could be prone to vandalism and attract antisocial behaviour and that the proposal would further reduce the available green space at Makins.

In a report, town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “The results of the consultation are overwhelmingly supportive of the proposal with the vast majority agreeing that not only is the proposal needed in Henley but that Makins recreation ground is the best location.

“Neighbouring residents likely to be affected by the changes to Makins have also been well represented and yet this hasn’t yielded any large amount of negative comments about the proposals or any perceived potential impact on antisocial behaviour.

“It was noted that for both basketball and football, if the ball misses the hoop or goal, it could roll a long way from the court and cause users to lose interest if it became too onerous to keep chasing the ball.

“There were also concerns about the loss of green space to the park.

“To mitigate these, it is suggested that it should be located close to an existing barrier to stop the ball and, if this is not possible, the hoop should be located uphill of the court to minimise any roll distance.”

The council is considering installing a basketball hoop integrated into a 7m by 7m multi-use games area.

The estimated cost is about £13,125 and the council has made several applications for grants.

The results of the survey were discussed by its recreation and amenities committee.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak suggested placing the court in an area which would allow it to be extended in future if it proved popular.

The proposal will now be discussed by the finance strategy and management committee.