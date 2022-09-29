Landlord wins award for food service in pandemic

A PUB landlord has won an award for his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, delivering food to villagers.

Ted Docherty, who runs the White Hart in Nettlebed, was named best community champion at this year’s Brakspear Hospitality Awards.

At the height of the lockdown, the pub offered groceries and home deliveries to the local community as well as a takeaways.

This was an invaluable service to villagers, particularly the elderly or those living on their own with no one else to do their shopping.

Mr Docherty received a plaque and £1,000 in prize money at the awards ceremony, which was held at the Bull on Bell Street in Henley and attended by company chief executive Tom Davies.

He said: “It feels great to receive recognition for our work during covid -— winning anything feels great.”

Mr Docherty launched his food delivery service in March 2020 in an attempt to get rid of stock left over after the lockdown announcement meant the pub had to close just before Mothering Sunday and lost all its bookings.

He said: “We tried to get rid of what we had in the fridge from all the cancellations. Then an increase in requests and demand led to us see a market for it. There was a strain on supermarkets and supply chain algorithms led to limited stock.

“Meanwhile, the catering and hospitality chains had lots of available stock. Demand pushed us in this direction and gave us a purpose during lockdown. It felt like we were in Dunkirk — we had to do everything we could to keep the village fed and keep the pub relevant without customers.

“It was not profitable as we only added a 10 per cent margin, which did not cover the running costs, but it was not for profit, it was for

survival.

“In a week we went from using WhatsApp for messaging customers and receiving requests to opening an online shop.

“We redesigned the pub, converting the seating area into a receiving and delivery area. It was challenging but fun.”

Now it is pubs themselves that are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis and increases in energy bills.

Mr Docherty said: “The problem is that most pubs are listed buildings so are not going to receive planning permission for things like solar panels in a hurry. We use LED lights but we cannot cook on candle power.

“Many pubs are closing two days a week, but the fridges will still be on, which are big energy consumers.

“We are one of only a few pubs that are open seven days a week, so Monday and Tuesday are not bad days for us.

“At this rate, it feels like arranging chairs on the Titanic -— you’re looking pretty as you go down.

“We are going to ride it out and hope the Government will help us as much as possible.

“We are not alone in this — every business is facing the same dilemma.”

Claire Wakefield, who runs the Old Bell in Bell Street, Henley, was named best newcomer at the awards.

She took over the just days before the first lockdown was announced and the pub was closed for four months. Since then, she has worked hard to build her trade back up, partly by offering cocktails.

Ms Wakefield, who has always worked in hospitality and was operations and accounts manager for a large hotel timeshare company in Bermuda before she came to Henley, said she was flattered.

She said: “I do not look for or expect awards for recognition. For me, recognition comes from the people who come and enjoy my pub when they could spend their money at 11 or 12 other pubs in Henley.

“Cocktails are a special part of our pub. I trained for years in

mixology.

“Perhaps the best one is the apple pie martini, which came out last autumn.

“I like to replace the menu every three months but customers were still asking for this in winter, so it has become a permanent drink.

“It is delicious, pretty and tastes exactly like an apple pie — people really get a kick out of it.”

Ms Wakefield said the Old Bell was unique.

“In Henley, each pub has its own special twist but we are the old-

fashioned boozer, of which there are only a few left in the UK,” she said.

“Over the years, rising costs have caused many pubs to turn into gastro-pubs, which are wonderful, but the Old Bell has remained focused on drinking.

“It is like a step back in time. It is a comfortable, cosy and welcoming pub solely for adults, being the only 25-and-over pub in Henley.

“We offer a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for adults who want to have a drink without any pretence.”