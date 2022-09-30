Friday, 30 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

30 September 2022

Museum closes for six-month renovation

Museum closes for six-month renovation

HENLEY Mayor Michelle Thomas was among the guests at a private viewing of an exhibition at the River & Rowing Museum before it closes for refurbishment.

Sixteen artists had works in the exhibition, which was called Artists at the Museum and featured different styles of work from oil paintings to embroidery.

Philippa Rocks, whose work for Henley charity Headway has produced four sculptures entitled “Introspective of normal”, also contributed. Michelle Frith created a portrait of the Queen specially for the show.

The museum closes tomorrow (Saturday) for about six months while essential restoration and refurbishment takes place.

Emma Staveley, projects manager at the museum said: “Following the renovation period, we look forward to hosting even more exhibitions and artists.

“The museum is passionate about providing a platform for artists to share their work and we hope that it inspires some of the visitors.”

30 September 2022

More News:

Collection

A BAG 2 School collection will be held in the car ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33