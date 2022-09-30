Museum closes for six-month renovation

HENLEY Mayor Michelle Thomas was among the guests at a private viewing of an exhibition at the River & Rowing Museum before it closes for refurbishment.

Sixteen artists had works in the exhibition, which was called Artists at the Museum and featured different styles of work from oil paintings to embroidery.

Philippa Rocks, whose work for Henley charity Headway has produced four sculptures entitled “Introspective of normal”, also contributed. Michelle Frith created a portrait of the Queen specially for the show.

The museum closes tomorrow (Saturday) for about six months while essential restoration and refurbishment takes place.

Emma Staveley, projects manager at the museum said: “Following the renovation period, we look forward to hosting even more exhibitions and artists.

“The museum is passionate about providing a platform for artists to share their work and we hope that it inspires some of the visitors.”