Hosepipe ban to stay in place until 2023

THAMES WATER has said that its ban on hosepipes will remain in place until next year.

The ban, which affects 10 million people in the South, was introduced in August to combat the unprecedented lack of rainfall and extreme heat over the summer.

In a statement, the company said: “This year has been one of the driest on record. We’ve seen below average rainfall for 10 of the last 12 months, including all of the last six. August, for example, had less than half the rain we’d normally expect, while July was the driest on record.”

“Despite recent rain, rivers across our region are well below their average level and reservoirs are down by as much as 25 per cent.”

The ban prohibits people from using hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars or outdoor surfaces and filling hot tubs. The firm has urged people to conserve water and only use it where necessary. Thames Water says that following feedback from customers it made some changes to the ban.

Now people can use hosepipes on an allotment to water plants for food. They can also water new plants such as trees. Businesses can maintain hot tubs and sports pitches to keep their services available.

People with a blue badge or those on the Priority Services Register with mobility issues can also continue to use hosepipes.

Thames Water says it is also carrying repairs after the drought caused many underground pipes to shift and leak. The firm says it is fixing more than 1,100 leaks a week.

The hosepipe ban follows the driest July since 1935 after temperatures topped 40 C for the first time on record. Similar restrictions have been put in place in Hampshire and Sussex.