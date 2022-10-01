Rat’s that! Man swims Bristol Channel doing breaststroke

AN electrician has become the first person to swim breaststroke across the longest section of the Bristol Channel.

Phil Warren, 52, of Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, swam from Ilfracombe in Devon to the Gower Peninsula in South Wales in 21 hours and 50 minutes.

He became only the fourth person to cross this section, swimming a total 33 miles, although the distance in a straight line is 25, in only his trunks.

He then had to spend a night in hospital as he was suffering from extreme exhaustion.

This was the last of four swims across the channel that he took on to raise money for mental health charity Mind as he has previously suffered a mental breakdown. He has raised £5,330 so far.

Mr Warren, a member of the Henley River Rats, a group of outdoor swimmers, said this swim was the biggest challenge of them all and was known as “The Monster” with good reason.

He was accompanied in the water by a pilot boat with three women on board, including an observer and his partner Nic Court. Mr Warren said: We started at 10.41pm, when it was pitch black. I was a little apprehensive at first, even though I have swum at night before. Once I was on my way I could see plankton going past in colours of green, red and yellow — it was a lightshow. This eased me in, so I felt quite chilled.

“The water was reasonably calm throughout, although it got a bit bumpy in the middle, and I swam the eight hours of the night with the boat to guide my way. I was swimming east to west and east again as a big curve.

“When the sun started to rise it gave me a huge lift because then I knew I was well on my way, even though when you looked around all you could see was water.

“I hadn’t had the time to stop but when I turned my head to breathe I could see the light getting brighter and redder. It was just awesome to see the sunrise.”

Mr Warren swam for an hour at a time, stopping only so the crew could throw him food such as peaches and liquid carbohydrates. He said: “They were also baking pizzas and showing them to me to try to spur me on.”

More than three-quarters of the way through the challenge, he took a turn for the worse as he felt exhausted so Ms Court jumped in to swim alongside and encourage him to keep going.

Mr Warren said: “Nic got in and swam with me for a bit because I was really struggling after about 20 hours. I don’t think I would have made it without her help.

“She had seen that I had slowed right down. I was getting closer and closer and I could hear the waves break but at that point I started to hallucinate and seeing things on land that weren’t actually there.

“When I got finally got there and touched a rock and could stand I didn’t have an ounce of energy left in me. I then had to swim back to the boat as it couldn’t get close to the shore because it was too shallow. If I hadn’t had Nic there I could have drowned but she helped me.

“When I got there they had to drag me out of the water and I just zoned out. They had to change and dress me and I didn’t know what was happening. Then I took a turn and the crew called for an ambulance. We boated back to the harbour and were met by the ambulance crew who took me to a hospital in Swansea at about 10pm.

“I was suffering from extreme exhaustion, severe hypothermia and water on the lungs. I was in hospital for 18 hours.

“The doctors asked me why I didn’t do it in a wetsuit but I don’t like them and if you wear a suit the crossing is not counted — it has to be speedos or shorts.”

Despite the physical pain of the challenge, Mr Warren is pleased to have completed it.

He said: “I am very proud of myself for having done it. This crossing was the hardest in the UK, four miles longer than the Channel and with longer tides. I now know that everything is achievable.”

Mr Warren’s first swim, from Penarth to Weston-super-Mare, took place in June but was abandoned 500m from the end as conditions became too tough.

He completed the second one, from Penarth to Clevedon in Somerset, in July while the third, from Glenthorne to Porthcawl, was due to take place last month but was postponed due to bad weather and unsuitable tides.

Mr Warren said: “I want to go back and do the first one at Penarth because I was so close and then do the third one but I am not even contemplating doing anything else this year. While I have not done all four crossings I know that they can be done.”

Mr Warren and the other three Rats attempted to swim the Bristol Channel last year but had to abandon the challenge when one of them suffered severe seasickness and dehydration.

They were five hours and 16km into their 45km journey from Ilfracombe to Swansea when they decided to stop. Despite this, the men raised more than £4,600 for Mind. Mr Warren then decided to do four crossings on his own for the charity and trained at Caversham Lakes.

He said: “I hope this inspires people to talk about mental ill health and to take up exercise in some form as it is a great benefit to controlling mental health.”

