Little boy receives unexpected present as volunteers fish rubbish out of river

PADDLEBOARDERS who carried out a litter-pick on the River Thames in Henley collected a toy train and a pair of scissors among the rubbish.

Fourteen volunteers paddled from the River & Rowing Museum to Henley Bridge, picking up litter on the way using grabbers and putting it in baskets at the front of their boards.

They then turned around and circled Rod Eyot before returning to the museum in Mill Meadows.

They collected more than 60 pieces of rubbish in three hours on Saturday afternoon as part of Great Big Green Week.

The event was organised by Lynne Lambourne, founder of Warriors on Waste.

The litter included tyres, crisp packets, sweet wrappers and dog poo bags, which Ms Lambourne described as the “worst thing to find”. The most surprising discovery was the green toy train, which immediately found a new home.

Ms Lambourne said: “There was a small boy walking along the river when we fished out the train. He asked if he could have it and I couldn’t say no.”

She has now logged all the rubbish on a National Geographic app and is sorting it into recyclables and landfill.

Ms Lambourne, from Peppard, said the river was cleaner than she had expected.

“It was surprisingly clean, which is not how it used to be,” she said. “When I started four years ago, we were fishing out bottles and flip flops. I don’t know if people are treating the river differently or if there is just a change in how it is flowing but I was pleasantly surprised.”

She believes that despite the improvement, there is still more work to be done in taking care of our rivers.

Ms Lambourne said: “We live on a river that flows into an ocean, as all rivers do, and the oceans are in real trouble at the moment.

“It is our responsibility to take care of our stretch of the river as any rubbish that goes in it has a knock-on effect.

“People do seem to be slowly learning, however. Single-use plastic items were down and it seems people are becoming more conscientious.”