BUSINESS IN FEAR OF SOARING BILLS

BUSINESS owners in the Henley area are worried about their ability to survive spiralling energy costs this winter.

Some face bills of more than double what they were paying only a few months ago.

This is despite a new support package announced by the Government last week.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme provides a cap for businesses equivalent to the one recently introduced for households. Electricity bills are capped at £211 per megawatt hour and gas bills at £75 per megawatt hour, which will mean lower prices than had been anticipated.

But business owners claim the scheme, which runs for six months from tomorrow (Saturday), is unclear and lacks detail and may not be enough to save them from going under.

Ian Reid, who owns dry cleaners Reids of Henley, said the future of his business in Reading Road was “massively uncertain”.

In July, he received a letter from his supplier Scottish Power saying his electricity bill would rise from £2,700 to £10,000 a month.

Instead, he signed a two-year fixed deal with Opus Energy for £6,500 a month, the cheapest price he could find.

Mr Reid, 48, said the government support package would still leave his bills more than double what they were earlier this year.

He said: “They haven’t quoted any figures so none of us knows what it actually means. My understanding is the wholesale price is capped at 21p, which sounds really good but that’s not the price that’s charged to the customer.

“From what I understand there is an add-on on top of that for the supplier, so it will be, for example, 37p to 38p. That would bring our bill down to probably £4,500, £5,000 maybe, but that’s still double what we were paying before.

“It’s not like we’re all saved like the Government is trying to push. That’s nonsense.”

Mr Reid has already raised his prices five per cent and believes he will have to do the same again next month. He said: “The first five per cent was manageable because we hadn’t put the prices up for two years but to put them up 10 per cent within 12 months, people are going to notice that.

“There’s a limit to what someone’s going to pay to have a suit cleaned but we are going to have to find a balance between the two.”

If prices rise again, he plans to put a sign outside the business to explain why.

Mr Reid, who has owned the dry cleaner for 30 years, admitted he was worried about the future of the business.

He said: “I’ve always had a plan for where we’re going but now I have got no idea. It’s like treading water.

“Henley is its own little bubble that recessions and other economic things don’t seem to affect but this one is massive.

“It doesn’t matter how much you earn or how much your outgoings are, this affects everyone.”

Dan Redfern, landlord of the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row, believes his business will not make it through the winter.

The pub’s energy bills have risen from £18,000 to £60,000 since April and the price of gas has jumped 25 per cent.

The pub uses underground Calor Gas tanks instead of a main supply, which is not covered under the support package.

Mr Redfern, 45, who has run the pub for four years and lives on site with his wife and three children, said he would be “devastated” if he had to close.

“We have a life here,” he said. “We have rabbits in the garden and a vegetable patch. A lot of work has gone into the pub and I don’t want to think about losing it.”

He has already changed nearly all his suppliers to help cut costs.

“We’ve changed our veg supplier, dry stores, butchers, fishmongers, drink supplier, chemical suppliers and our cooking oil,” he said.

“Anything imported is costing more money as the value of the pound has crashed. Things like European wines, Greek yoghurt and anything American have gone up massively.

“The rise in prices would be the equivalent to us charging £14 a pint but I am committed to keeping drink prices the same.”

Mr Redfern believes he is lucky to even have an energy contract.

“Hospitality is considered a high-risk business,” he said. “Lots of companies are not touching it. The benefits of the Government capping the bills only applies to those which have a contract.”

Nettlebed Creamery has two separate energy accounts, one for the creamery itself, where the cheese is produced, and another for its cheese shed, which sells hot drinks and cheese toasties.

Last month, the cheese shed renewed its contract and ended up with a two-year contract at double the previous price.

The creamery’s contract comes to an end in February and founder Rose Grimond is “worried” about what the new bill will be.

She said: “It’s a perfect storm, with inflation, interest bills, energy bills and winter all coming at the same time.

“It is impossible to understand how much that is going to affect independent businesses across the country.

“I am certainly worried about it. We just have to be in a constant state of awareness about what the prices will be.”

The creamery uses a lot of energy with heavy machinery for heating and pasteurising the milk and refrigerating the cheese.

Renewable energy sources, such as solar panels on the roof, provide around 40 per cent of that energy in the summer but Ms Grimond says the business will use more energy in winter when there is less light.

She has already begun trying to save energy.

“We try to use as much of the machinery as possible in the same period of the day and want to reduce our dependency on the high-use machinery,” she said.

“I have always been one to turn the lights off, it is an old Scottish habit from my dad, but it’s now about making sure that everyone does it.”

Ms Grimond said the Government should have done more to help businesses.

“Put it this way, I wouldn’t start a conversation by saying we had huge support from them,” she said. “There was a lot of talk about businesses before the media circus of the last two weeks but it seems like we haven’t got a lot more information since then.”

Andy Andreou, who owns Lilly Dry Clean in New Street, said Henley’s high street could be “decimated” if bills kept rising..

His business uses three-phase electric power for its heavy machinery used for cleaning, ironing and drying.

He has a contract with e.on and has seen his bills triple from £300 a month to £1,100 a month in the last six months.

He said: “The most expensive part of a business is the rent and the rates. You don’t expect the electricity or our utilities to be more expensive than your rent. How can you possibly survive that?

“I know a lot of shopkeepers who are seriously concerned and worried whether they will survive the year. The high street will be decimated. No one can afford to keep all their machines on and all the lights on and you can’t work in the dark.

“These are independent people who have worked very hard their whole lives to build up something and not to be a burden on the Government.

“They are trying to pay their own wages, taxes, VAT and stay on their feet but in the end they will become a burden because of the utility prices.”

Mr Andreou has raised his prices by around seven per cent and switches off his machines when he can but is worried about the winter period.

He said: “I’m running around turning off machinery when a customer comes in then turning it back on when they leave. I’m not sure if that’s an economical way to run the machines.

“All the other businesses are doing the same. On the business WhatsApp group I’ve heard of shops that are turning off their lights to save electricity but they look closed. That is not a way to run a business.”

Energy bills for the Chocolate Café in Thames Side have risen by 25 per cent over the last three months.

General manager Bernie Mack said: “We’ve noticed a significant increase in everything but we are trying to run at the same costs without putting the prices up.

“At the moment we’re just trying to blissfully ignore it as we don’t want to put customers off and make it more difficult for people to come out and enjoy an experience.

“How long we can do that for is down to how much it goes up over the next few months. There are further increases planned, so I’ve heard on the grapevine.”

He said that business owner Vivienne Lee wanted to give her customers the experience they were used to.

“She’s sucking up the financial impact of that but obviously running businesses, you have to make a profit somewhere,” added Mr Mack. The café has made changes to reduce its energy usage and is considering reducing the menu.

Mr Mack said: “If the sun’s out we try not to put the lights on and we’re not leaving the gas rings on all day to make poached eggs and stuff. It will get more difficult in the winter months with heating but we just have to keep our fingers crossed and get through the difficult time.

“We may have to change the menu and reduce the variety. The cost of fresh produce like cheese, eggs and dairy have all gone through the roof.”

Mr Mack was not hopeful the government support package would help the business.

He said: “Prices have already gone up and then they’re capping any further increases but I think that’s a bit of a con because the cap is only temporary.

“It is smoke and mirrors — it has gone up by 30 per cent and they reduce it 10 per cent but it has still gone up 20 per cent.”

The Abbeycrest nursing home in Sonning Common has seen its bills jump by 15 per cent over the last two months.

Customer relationship advisor George King said: “The outlook is not bleak but it is not positive. Costs will inevitably go higher as we go deeper into autumn and winter when we have the heating and lights on full.

“We use a lot more energy as we’re a 24-hour venue. We’re open all the time and there’s lights on all day, every day.

“The kitchen is going all the time, as are the showers and the heating. We have various medical equipment that requires electricity and you can’t predict when someone’s going to need help.

“The care of the residents is first and foremost and the cost implication is irrelevant.”

Mr King said the prospect of raising fees would depend on the impact of the government support package.

“It’s certainly not off the table but I really hope the cap makes a difference. The Government has made an effort and realised it’s a potential issue. It’s affecting everybody. Increased energy prices drive everything, from a pint of milk to a loaf of bread.”

James Donigan, director of Penny & Sinclair estate agents is worried that the overheads at its offices in Hart Street could increase.

The bills are currently fixed with Octopus Energy but the contract is due to be renewed next year.

Mr Donigan said: “I am worried, although our usage is pretty low because of our working hours and we don’t have any heavy equipment.

“We have the same anxieties as other businesses in terms of keeping our overheads as low as possible. Some of the figures that have been touted are really alarming but I can’t imagine that is where it will end up.

“I am concerned but it’s not an existential worry as it might be for some businesses.”

Mr Donigan said rising energy bills had affected the outlook of customers. He said: “There’s a general anxiety among people coming in. Previously, people weren’t too interested in energy ratings on houses, it was a rarely a big factor in their decision.

“Now people want to know what the running costs are and we’re asking clients much more often for copies of bills.

“I don’t know if what they’re looking for has changed but their awareness of energy prices is heightened and that’s having an impact on how much they’re prepared to pay. I think it will start to feed into the value of these properties.”

Al Tait, who owns the Orange Bakery in Watlington with his daughter Kitty, 18, said the bakery was “electric heavy”.

It uses a three-deck electric oven and a convection oven as well as a walk-in fridge, two mixers and a laminator.

The bills tripled from £850 every three months in March and the bakery now has a fixed contract with SSE at £2,800 a month.

Mr Tait, 53, has increased prices on some items by 20 per cent and is worried about the bills rising further.

He said: “If SSE turn around and raise our bill, we haven’t got any more wiggle room. We’ve raised prices once and we’d feel really uncomfortable raising them again. Our margins are really tight at the moment. We can get by as long as there aren’t any big hits.

“What I worry about is small- and medium-size businesses like ours because what makes communities different and small towns special is independent businesses that give an identity to that place.

“Watlington’s lovely because we have all these different businesses. I don’t know what strain others are under.

“The squeeze from rises by suppliers is really horrible and it’s going to be hardest for small businesses like us.”

