‘Nerd’ breaks giant pumpkin record

A MAN from Watlington has set the British record for the heaviest pumpkin grown by an amateur.

Gerald Short’s fruit will be harvested today (Friday) and officially weighed at the Pumpkin Time festival near Southampton tomorrow.

However, it is estimated to weigh 1,600lb, making it the largest pumpkin grown on an allotment.

Mr Short, 56, started growing giant vegetables about six years ago.

He said: “My father-in-law was into it and I took my children to see the Southampton show.

“I thought that these people were nuts and that it was crazy but decided to give it a go and see what happened.

“It has become a hobby now. I am a bit of a nerd — I like science and growing things.

“It is good I have set the record but it doesn’t bother me. It is more about beating my personal best. I want to make my pumpkin a bit bigger every year.

“I have honed my technique over the years. The first giant pumpkin seed I bought grew to 30lb. Then they reached 400lb and 800lb — they have got bigger each time.

“There is a lot of work involved but the best thing is learning and getting better. You can see your efforts rewarded year on year.

“Growing bigger pumpkins shows that you’re improving — that is my main aim.

“Ideally, I would like to win a world record but I also want to learn from my mistakes and get bigger and better each year.” Mr Short, who owns Jazzman Records in Henley, buys the seed at specialist auctions or online.

There are growers across Europe and in America who cross-pollinate pumpkins to create larger ones.

The seeds cost a few hundred dollars and the pumpkins can grow to more than 2,000lb.

Mr Short rents a plot at the Watlington Parish Council allotments at Pyrton Field, behind Love Lane, but also bought some land on the outskirts of the town to grow only pumpkins.

He plants his seeds in mid-April and by the end of July, the pumpkin can cover 40 sq m.

The vines grow about 9in a day and the fruit can put on as much as 25kg in a day.

Mr Short said: “The pumpkin takes up the whole allotment. The plot won’t allow for a bigger polytunnel to cover it, so I bought some land specifically for growing pumpkins. I am determined to go as far as I can.

“A polytunnel is important as it stops the weather from damaging the pumpkin. The leaves are fragile and can be blown away or destroyed by wind and hail.

“It also helps to balance the temperature and keep the pumpkin warm.

“Lots of little details go into creating a good environment for the pumpkin to grow — good soil, the right fertiliser, a lot of pruning and watering it correctly.

“If you water it too much, the roots rot, but if you water it too little, the pumpkin won’t fulfil its potential. You must get the pH of the water right as well.

“There is a lot of information online but you also learn each year what works.

“You have to be on the ball and tend to it every day. A couple of years ago, I had a pumpkin which burst. I don’t think about much else. It is hard work and takes up a lot of mind space but it is not stressful in a bad way or I would not be doing it. It is fun.”

Mr Short says his partner, photographer and film-maker Nicola Schafer, 48, and children Oliver, 15, and Eleanor 13, who attend Icknield Community College in Watlington, are very supportive.

He said: “They do suffer for it but I couldn’t do it without their support.

“Oliver has been very helpful over the years and used to do it with me until his GCSEs started.

“He will come to Southampton with me. He has a better memory than me so is able to reel off weights and records of vegetables.”

The pumpkin will be transported to the show on a tractor borrowed from John Mearns, of Red Lion Farm in Britwell Salome.

Mr Short said: “There will be 10 or 20 other competitors and I predict I will come second. The winners are professionals with a proper set-up but in terms of amateurs, I am the best.”

After the show, he will gift the pumpkin to Mr Mearns to feed his cattle.

He said: “I am already thinking about next year.”

Mr Short also grew a cabbage weighing about 49lb to win a friendly competition with his father-in-law to see who could grow the biggest one. He won.

He says cabbages are much easier to grow than pumpkins and are amazing to see.

“They look beautiful,” said Mr Short. “I don’t know why normal food suppliers don’t grow giant cabbages — you get so much more food for the same amount of effort.”

The family are now working their way through the cabbage at meal times.