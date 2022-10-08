Former village garage to become community hub

A GARAGE in Binfield Heath that closed after 57 years in the same family is to become a community hub.

The Forge in Arch Hill had been run by the Cotterills for three generations since it was founded in 1964.

Mervyn Cotterill, who started the business with his father Dick, decided to move on in December to spend more time with his wife Pauline and go travelling in their motor home.

Now, thanks to a gift from donors who wish to remain anonymous, the garage and neighbouring cottage, Three-a-Leet, has been bought by the village.

The exterior form of the garage, which was once a smithy, will be renovated and converted into an amenity centre and the cottage will be let to help fund it.

It is hoped the Forge will be used for a range of uses, such as a meeting place for village clubs and societies and a space for exercise classes, toddler sessions and interest group talks.

There will also be storage space for the village flower show equipment and a parish history archive. Meetings of the parish council will be held there.

An independent charitable company has been set up, facilitated by the council, to handle the donated funds and property purchase and to manage the project.

Three parish councillors have been made trustees, chairman Paul Rollason, Lis Ransom and Sarah Fulton-Urry. Residents will be asked to join in due course.

Mr Rollason said: “This fantastic opportunity benefits everyone in Binfield Heath parish and its locality. It allows us to preserve an iconic building in the centre of the village and to provide facilities and services which we are sure will be much enjoyed.

“Converting the garage, so well-known to us all, into a hall with facilities will be exciting and rewarding but also demand a lot of hard work and many different skills.

“There will be opportunities for everyone to take part and make the new Forge their own. We are hugely grateful to our benefactors, who will be keeping an interested eye on the project.”

Mr Rollason paid tribute to the Cotterills, who are relocating to Somerset.

He said: “Their contribution as a three-generation family to local life here, not only looking after vehicles and machinery but taking part in village events for so many years, has been enormous. They will be much missed but we hope they will come back and visit.”

Villagers say that having a community hub will work to bring everyone closer together.

Ruth Piercy said: “This is such wonderful news. As a spread-out village, I feel a central hub will be such a fantastic boost to the community feel.”

Lesley Warburton said: “What great news. My daughter, who is an art teacher, is interested in setting up an art class for children.”

Pippa Hughes said: “What great news about the restoration of the old forge. What a generous gift that should benefit the whole village.

“I am very fond of the village and still come to visit frequently. Both my children grew up here. Many happy memories.”

Marina Hart said: “Hurray — that’s amazing. I feel even luckier to live in the village. I’ll help.”

George Bayliss, who now lives in Canada and fondly remembers the old smithy, said: “As a boy I used to walk across the field to Bulpitts and while my mother was in the shop I used to look through the railings at Fred Jenkins working on farm equipment, particularly harrows as he fire-welded extensions on to tines. Later, when steel became available, he used oxy-acetylene welding equipment.

“The shire horses from the Phillimore Estate’s farms all came here for shoes, handmade by Fred.

“In 1952, when I left Sonning Common County School, I thought I wanted to be an agricultural engineer. I eventually got City and Guilds certificates for blacksmithing, welding, agricultural mechanics and engineering and full technology

certificates.

“This all came to be because I had watched Fred Jenkins at work at the old forge and I have had a good life from just that.”