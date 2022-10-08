Bicycle repair business becomes bookseller too

THE owner of a bicycle repair shop in Watlington has begun selling books by local authors.

Paul McKnight decided to open a books section after self-publishing his first novel, Guilt-edged, earlier this year, first as an e-book and then as a paperback.

He is selling titles by eight writers, including his own story.

The 64-year-old has been running Sprocket Science in High Street with his wife Pam, 46, for eight years.

He said: “We had the idea to promote local authors and it took a couple of weeks to prepare the display.

“The news spread mostly through word of mouth and people have been very enthusiastic about it.”

Customers, neighbours and visitors have put their books in the shop or suggested potential authors.

These include former broadcastger Hugh Thomson, who lives by the shop and has published several books.

Mr McKnight said: “Watlington is a very artistic town. People write, paint and make music. You can’t throw a stone without hitting someone artistic.”

Guilt-Edged is a fantasy thriller about a man whose dreams start to merge with real life and who must redeem himself for his past before everything falls apart.

The story was inspired by Mr McKnight’s own dreams and is filled with black humour.

He said: “I’ve had some pretty vivid dreams which I have woven into the story. I started writing the book in February last year but I have been writing my life story for the past five years.

“I have written the book’s sequel, which is currently being edited, and am working on another book about a man who gets so upset about fly-tippers that he is moved to lethal extremes. There is no humour in it.

“I get my inspiration from the local community. I only write about things I know, so won’t be writing about space exploration or espionage just yet. I will stick with what I know for the meantime.”

Mr McKnight had no experience of publishing apart from taking an Open University course in literature but enjoyed the positive reviews of his novel.

He said: “It feels great to know that I have done something that people like. It can be intimidating to put your work out into the wild.”

He has sold about 70 copies, including one to a person in Tokyo whose sister lives in the Watlington area and has offered to translate it into Japanese.

Mr McKnight was helped with the book by his wife.

He said: “She was instrumental in editing it and gave me feedback during the process thanks to her computer skills.”

He designed the front cover, which was inspired by a recurring theme of faded orange and yellow curtains that runs through the novel.

Mr McKnight said: “I went to a charity shop to find some fabric to make a collage, then photographed that to make it the cover. It cost me £2.50 in total.

“Self-publishing is cheap but challenging. I sent an early copy to an editor who advised me not to pay anything upfront but I am still quite naïve when it comes to self-promotion.”

He plans to continue writing as he is nearing retirement.

Mr McKnight said: “I enjoy bikes but would perhaps like to do other things — you don’t get your hands as dirty writing books.” He and his wife have been keen cyclists for more than 10 years, riding off-road for fun and on-road cycling for fitness.

“She was previously a software engineer so has an engineer brain that helps with bike mechanics,” said Mr McKnight.

“People often underestimate her but she is a perfectionist who wants to get things right.

“My business started as a way of filling time during the day. Then we saw a gap in the market for bike repairs. We started working out of our garage and the back of our car and have now repaired more than 4,500 bikes.

“We opened the shop six weeks before lockdown and business went crazy. People working from home with the opportunity to exercise once a day started to look in their garage for their old bikes which needed mending.

“Our workload tripled but has tailed off to a sensible level now. In that way, covid was good for us.

“Currently, we are facing some problems with the global supply chain. We do not sell bikes but there are some shortages and delays in receiving spare parts.”

The couple also sell clocks made from scrap bike parts.