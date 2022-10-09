Councillors lose fight over new supermarket

AN organic supermarket is to open in Henley, despite objections from town councillors.

Planet Organic, a chain which specialises in high quality plant-friendly food, has taken over the former Superdrug store in Market Place.

The building was due to become an Ole & Steen bakery but the plan fell through when the Danish company was refused permission for a change of use from a shop.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has now discharged a legal clause dating back to 1984 that said the property should be kept as a shop. This means that Planet Organic can open its first shop outside London, where it has 13 stores.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee had recommended that the unit remained as a retail space.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who chaired the committee meeting, said: “My view is we have sufficient takeaway shops in the town and this one is in part a takeaway.

“It suggests that there won’t be any tables and chairs but when you go on their website there are other similar shops which have tables and chairs outside. I do not believe we need another delicatessen and that is what I believe this is.

“I don’t believe we need any more takeaway coffee shops, especially in Market Place. There’s plenty there — hopefully they are all trading fairly well but my view is we don’t need to encourage another one. We want more retail in the town.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who didn’t vote because she owns the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, was also concerned about the loss of a retail space.

She said: “Hospitality works hand in hand with retail and the erosion of retail is actually damaging to hospitality, more so than competition of another hospitality outlet, so, I don’t support this.”

The committee was tied with three votes in favour and three against so Cllr Arlett used his casting vote to recommend the application was refused.

Meanwhile, Planet Organic has agreed to change the materials on its shop fascia and projected signs after councillors criticised the use of vinyl. Cllr Hillier said: “I have got vinyl stickers myself but the point is this is for Planet Organic.

“I don’t profess to be organic so that’s fine but vinyl is made using chemicals and is not plant-based. I think if they’re opening a Planet Organic they ought to carry that through to their signage as well.

“I would propose refusal and I think they need to rethink it given the type of shop they are opening.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the company should look at the district council’s shop front design guide which advised wood and paint signs.

The district council approved the plans with a condition that the company uses painted timber for its signs. The supermarket is due to open on October 28.

Nick Ridley, property director at the firm, said: “Planet Organic is a perfect fit for Henley. We are delighted to be bringing our organic and sustainable products, famous coffee and juices to the town, complementing today’s fantastic retail mix.

“For over 25 years we’ve been helping customers make better choices for their community, and the planet, and the opening of our Henley store marks the first step in our exciting plans for expansion.”