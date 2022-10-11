Clothes shop relocates to more prominent premises

A CLOTHES shop in Henley has been officially opened after relocating.

Crew Clothing has moved from Bell Street to the former JoJo Maman Bébé premises in Market Place, which are bigger.

There were people queuing outside the new store before it opened on Thursday last week and again on Friday when it was officially opened by the Mayor Michelle Thomas.

Cllr Thomas, who was wearing a navy Crew cardigan, cut a ribbon and said she thought the shop was “absolutely fabulous”.

“It looks shiny and new and a lot bigger,” she said. “I think it’s really great they have another home in Henley. Market Place is more prominent than other streets.”

Store manager Anthony Dale said the store had been ten times as busy since the move. He said: “It’s a lot bigger here and customers love the new styles in the autumn range.

“We have the benefit of the Market Place outlook now, which is a much better position because people can see us. We’re in the heart of it.”

Crew, which produces a special collection for Henley Royal Regatta, has been in Henley since 2007.

Brand director Georgina Clark said: “We’re extremely proud to be opening a new space in Henley and look forward to welcoming our customers.

“We have a special connection to Henley and its high street community and are proud of our official partnership with the royal regatta.”

JoJo Maman Bébé, a mother and baby shop which opened in 2016, closed in August.